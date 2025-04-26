CII & INCIT Partner To Drive Industry 4.0 Adoption In India

MENAFN - KNN India)The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) have entered into a cooperation agreement aimed at accelerating Industry 4.0 adoption across Indian manufacturing sectors.

This collaboration focuses on promoting sustainability and enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian industries, with particular emphasis on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The partnership will implement comprehensive initiatives spanning digital transformation, operational excellence, sustainability, capacity building, and policy support.

By leveraging INCIT's internationally recognized assessment tools alongside CII's extensive industry network, the alliance seeks to drive inclusive and future-ready growth throughout India's manufacturing landscape.

Raimund Klein, CEO, INCIT, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Partnering with CII as our exclusive ally in India, a burgeoning global manufacturing titan, fills us with immense excitement.

This strategic cooperation arrives at a crucial juncture, perfectly aligning with India's ambitious 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. Importantly, our current valuable partnerships remain firmly in place as we embark on this new journey with CII."

The collaboration includes several key objectives, primarily focusing on accelerating Industry 4.0 adoption using INCIT's globally recognized assessment tools.

These tools comprise the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI), Operational Excellence Readiness Index (OPERI), Consumer Sustainability Industry Readiness Index (COSIRI), Industrial AI Readiness Index (AIRI), and XIRI-Analytics.

Additionally, the partnership will establish capacity building and certification programs to train Certified SIRI Assessors and master trainers who will support wide-scale industrial transformation.

Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director, CII, emphasized the significance of this alliance, noting, "India stands at the cusp of a new industrial revolution-one driven by data, intelligence, and sustainability.

Our collaboration with INCIT brings a unique opportunity to embed global best practices into the Indian manufacturing landscape.

Together, we envision building an ecosystem where innovation thrives, MSMEs scale with confidence, and digital transformation becomes a cornerstone of inclusive, future-ready growth for the nation.”

(KNN Bureau)