403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Strong Earthquake Hits Ecuador’s Coastline
(MENAFN) A strong 6.3 tremor struck close to Ecuador’s Pacific shoreline early Friday morning, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The origin point of the quake, which happened around 6:45 a.m. local time (1145 GMT), was situated near the coastal city of Esmeraldas in the northwest, at a depth of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles).
The seismic shock led to injuries in no fewer than 20 individuals and caused damage to at least 60 residences, a medical facility, and a military installation.
Locals were seen maneuvering through rubble during evacuations, while some worked to remove broken walls that had tumbled into the road.
Regional news sources mentioned electrical blackouts in Esmeraldas.
The national energy firm, Petroecuador, declared a temporary halt in activity at the Esmeraldas processing plant as a safety measure after the tremor.
The earthquake was detected in no fewer than 10 regions, including the capital city, Quito. Vibrations were also felt in nearby Colombia.
Ecuadorian officials initially released a tsunami warning for the Pacific shore, but it was later withdrawn.
The origin point of the quake, which happened around 6:45 a.m. local time (1145 GMT), was situated near the coastal city of Esmeraldas in the northwest, at a depth of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles).
The seismic shock led to injuries in no fewer than 20 individuals and caused damage to at least 60 residences, a medical facility, and a military installation.
Locals were seen maneuvering through rubble during evacuations, while some worked to remove broken walls that had tumbled into the road.
Regional news sources mentioned electrical blackouts in Esmeraldas.
The national energy firm, Petroecuador, declared a temporary halt in activity at the Esmeraldas processing plant as a safety measure after the tremor.
The earthquake was detected in no fewer than 10 regions, including the capital city, Quito. Vibrations were also felt in nearby Colombia.
Ecuadorian officials initially released a tsunami warning for the Pacific shore, but it was later withdrawn.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment