Dubai Land Department Launches Its Global Roadshow 'Dubai Real Estate Connect', Kicking Off From India



To enhance the emirate's position as a global leader in real estate investment and expand the horizons of international cooperation. The initiative is part of the 'Real Estate i' Dubai Real Estate Promotion Strategy, led by DLD throughout the year across several cities around the world.

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 26 April 2025: As part of a strategic move to enhance Dubai's position as a global leader in real estate investment, Dubai Land Department (DLD), in collaboration with Q4 Consultants and IIFL Group, organised the 'Dubai Real Estate Connect' initiative in the Indian capital, New Delhi. The event was held in the presence of His Excellency Dr Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, and brought together a distinguished group of leading investors, entrepreneurs, and key decision-makers from India's real estate sector.

This initiative comes as part of the Real Estate I, Dubai's Real Estate Promotion Strategy, led by Dubai Land Department throughout the year across several global cities. The initiative aims to expand the horizons of international cooperation and strengthen investment ties with key global markets, including India, which stands as one of Dubai's most important strategic partners in the real estate investment sector.

The Dubai Land Department delegation included Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector; Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector; Khalifa Al Zeriem Al Suwaidi, CEO of Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES), the technical arm of the Dubai Land Department; and Mohammed Yahya, Director of the Real Estate Transactions Department. A comprehensive presentation was delivered on Dubai's real estate investment landscape, highlighting the promising opportunities and competitive advantages that position the emirate as an exceptional investment destination.

During the visit, the delegation presented several strategic pillars, including modern trends in urban planning, the streamlining of regulatory procedures, and the delivery of integrated digital services that enhance the ease of doing business and protect investor rights. The delegation also highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and the joint initiatives that support investment flows and promote economic integration.