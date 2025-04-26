Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park Plans 'Historic Market Day' May 3

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park will hold its annual Historic Market Day on Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., offering a glimpse into the daily lives of sharecroppers in the 1800s.

Visitors will learn about the farm experience in the late 19th century, observing and participating in various facets of agricultural life. From wagon repair to dyeing techniques, Historic Market Day showcases essential skills and trades that sustained families during the period.

There is no admission fee for the event. The program will occur rain or shine.

“History is a main focus for our park, and Historic Market Day is both enjoyable and educational,” said Park Manager Monique Johnson.“We invite everyone to come. There are activities for all ages.”

The event will have cooking demonstrations throughout the day. A presenter will shear animals for spinning on a spinning wheel. Vendors will sell items, and children are invited to engage in hands-on activities and interactive programs. From basket weaving to historical games, there's something for everyone.

Hull was Secretary of State for President Franklin Roosevelt and was recognized as the force behind creation of the United Nations. He served in both the U.S House of Representatives and the Senate and left the Senate to accept his appointment as Secretary of State in 1933. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945.

The Cordell Hull Museum at the park includes a variety of artifacts and an activities center. A library and archives house the entire Cordell Hull Collection of books, photographs, documents, and other objects, including a replica of his Nobel Prize.

