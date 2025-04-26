403
Wildfire Ravages New Jersey, Forces State of Emergency
(MENAFN) A rapidly spreading wildfire has consumed over 8,500 acres (approximately 3,440 hectares) in southern New Jersey since igniting on Tuesday, leading to widespread evacuations and the declaration of a state of emergency.
According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the fire is affecting areas within Ocean and Lacey townships, situated along the state’s southern coast.
Authorities issued multiple evacuation directives, with surrounding neighborhoods placed under advisories to prepare for possible evacuation.
By 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday (0200 GMT Wednesday), containment efforts had only secured 10% of the blaze, fire officials reported.
The Forest Fire Service posted on X that “1,320 structures threatened, 3,000 residents evacuated.”
Acting Governor Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency in Ocean County in response to the fire, which has been named the Jones Road Wildfire and is situated within the Greenwood Forest Wildfire Management Area.
“At this time, we have no loss of life and no homes have been harmed,” Way stated.
By early Wednesday, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management announced that evacuation directives had been rescinded.
"Ocean County Residents: All evacuation orders have been lifted, and it is safe to return to your homes," the office confirmed.
A local news outlet reported late Tuesday that the fire had reached structures on the grounds of the decommissioned Oyster Creek nuclear power facility.
