Vlogger Salahuddin Leading Another Tourist Group To Tibet In June

Dhaka: Salahuddin Sumon, a popular travel content creator and adventurer, is planning another trip to Mount Kailash and Manasarovar this coming June. He will lead a group of adventure and spiritual tourists, organized by Bengal Vista, a leading tour operating company in Bangladesh.

Sharing his previous adventure experience, Sumon said, "Touching Mount Kailash was one of the most profound moments of my life. It is a place where the soul feels the purest connection to the divine. I experienced rare emotions that are beyond words. Tibet is indeed a land of dreams.”

“This time, the adventure will not be limited to Kailash and Manasarovar. I will guide tourists through the majestic Everest Base Camp, the ancient city of Lhasa, vibrant Kunming, and other important spiritual and historical landmarks across Tibet, offering a complete and unforgettable Tibetan experience.”

Bengal Vista is a new initiative by Bengal Visa. The tour operating company offers tourism enthusiast extraordinary experiences by exploring new destinations.

During the Tibet expedition, Sumon will be accompanied by another adventurer-the Executive Director of Bengal Vista.

