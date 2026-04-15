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Trump AI Christ-Like Image Sparks Widespread Criticism
(MENAFN) According to reports, an AI-generated image posted online by Donald Trump depicting himself in a Christ-like form has triggered widespread criticism from religious figures, political commentators, and public personalities.
The image was shared on the social media platform Truth Social and quickly drew attention, with critics saying it crossed religious and ethical boundaries. According to reports, the controversy intensified as it coincided with other recent remarks by Trump targeting Pope Leo XIV and making claims that further inflamed tensions with religious communities.
The backlash was not limited to political opponents, as even some of Trump’s supporters expressed discomfort with the post. Reactions spread across political and religious discussions on X, where users debated the appropriateness of the image.
Commenting on the broader reaction, a religious scholar said: “Not even Hitler or Mussolini attacked the pope so directly and publicly," said Massimo Faggioli, referring to two of the 20th century’s most reviled dictators.
American conservative commentator Riley Gaines also criticized the post, saying: “Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this?” She added that “a little humility would serve him well” and that “God shall not be mocked.”
According to reports, the controversy has added to an ongoing debate over Trump’s use of AI-generated content for political messaging and online provocation, with critics arguing that the latest post has intensified divisions even among his usual supporters.
The image was shared on the social media platform Truth Social and quickly drew attention, with critics saying it crossed religious and ethical boundaries. According to reports, the controversy intensified as it coincided with other recent remarks by Trump targeting Pope Leo XIV and making claims that further inflamed tensions with religious communities.
The backlash was not limited to political opponents, as even some of Trump’s supporters expressed discomfort with the post. Reactions spread across political and religious discussions on X, where users debated the appropriateness of the image.
Commenting on the broader reaction, a religious scholar said: “Not even Hitler or Mussolini attacked the pope so directly and publicly," said Massimo Faggioli, referring to two of the 20th century’s most reviled dictators.
American conservative commentator Riley Gaines also criticized the post, saying: “Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this?” She added that “a little humility would serve him well” and that “God shall not be mocked.”
According to reports, the controversy has added to an ongoing debate over Trump’s use of AI-generated content for political messaging and online provocation, with critics arguing that the latest post has intensified divisions even among his usual supporters.
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