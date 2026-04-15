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Polish MP Faces Backlash Over Altered Israeli Flag, Remarks in Parliament
(MENAFN) A far-right Polish lawmaker has triggered strong condemnation in parliament after presenting a modified Israeli flag during a session in Warsaw, according to reports.
During a speech in the Sejm, the lower house of Poland’s parliament, the politician displayed a flag in which the Star of David had been replaced with a Nazi swastika. He used the moment to accuse Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and claimed the country had become what he called the “new Third Reich.”
The remarks led to immediate disruption in the chamber, with several lawmakers reacting angrily and demanding that he step down from the podium.
The lawmaker also called for Poland to cut diplomatic ties with Israel, repeating accusations against the Israeli government regarding its actions in Gaza. According to reports, he has previously made controversial statements in parliamentary and European institutions, including disrupting a Hanukkah ceremony in the Polish parliament and interrupting a Holocaust remembrance moment in the European Parliament.
Poland’s prime minister strongly criticized the incident, stating that public life in the country has no place for antisemitism, hate speech, or disrespect toward victims of Nazi crimes, according to reports.
The speaker of parliament has also ordered a legal review to determine whether the lawmaker’s actions and remarks violated national law, as stated by reports.
During a speech in the Sejm, the lower house of Poland’s parliament, the politician displayed a flag in which the Star of David had been replaced with a Nazi swastika. He used the moment to accuse Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and claimed the country had become what he called the “new Third Reich.”
The remarks led to immediate disruption in the chamber, with several lawmakers reacting angrily and demanding that he step down from the podium.
The lawmaker also called for Poland to cut diplomatic ties with Israel, repeating accusations against the Israeli government regarding its actions in Gaza. According to reports, he has previously made controversial statements in parliamentary and European institutions, including disrupting a Hanukkah ceremony in the Polish parliament and interrupting a Holocaust remembrance moment in the European Parliament.
Poland’s prime minister strongly criticized the incident, stating that public life in the country has no place for antisemitism, hate speech, or disrespect toward victims of Nazi crimes, according to reports.
The speaker of parliament has also ordered a legal review to determine whether the lawmaker’s actions and remarks violated national law, as stated by reports.
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