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Turkish, Pakistani FMs Confer on US-Iran Negotiations
(MENAFN) According to reports, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar held a phone conversation on Tuesday focused on ongoing discussions between the United States and Iran, as diplomatic efforts continue in the region.
Diplomatic sources in Türkiye said the two ministers also reviewed possible next steps for the coming days, signaling continued coordination between Ankara and Islamabad on regional developments.
The exchange comes amid heightened regional tensions following months of conflict, including reported casualties in US-Israeli airstrikes in Iran and subsequent retaliatory missile and drone attacks targeting multiple regional locations before a recently announced two-week ceasefire.
According to reports, rare direct talks between the US and Iran were previously held in Islamabad with the aim of de-escalating the conflict, though those discussions concluded without reaching an agreement.
Pakistan has played a mediating role in facilitating dialogue, hosting the talks and maintaining communication channels between the sides. Officials in Islamabad have also indicated that preparations are underway for a possible second round of negotiations, which could take place soon at Pakistan’s invitation.
In parallel developments, Pakistan’s leadership has engaged in regional diplomacy, including planned visits by senior officials to key partners such as Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in an effort to support ongoing peace initiatives.
According to reports, government sources familiar with the process said a second round of US-Iran talks is expected to be held in Islamabad “very soon,” although final arrangements have not yet been confirmed.
Diplomatic sources in Türkiye said the two ministers also reviewed possible next steps for the coming days, signaling continued coordination between Ankara and Islamabad on regional developments.
The exchange comes amid heightened regional tensions following months of conflict, including reported casualties in US-Israeli airstrikes in Iran and subsequent retaliatory missile and drone attacks targeting multiple regional locations before a recently announced two-week ceasefire.
According to reports, rare direct talks between the US and Iran were previously held in Islamabad with the aim of de-escalating the conflict, though those discussions concluded without reaching an agreement.
Pakistan has played a mediating role in facilitating dialogue, hosting the talks and maintaining communication channels between the sides. Officials in Islamabad have also indicated that preparations are underway for a possible second round of negotiations, which could take place soon at Pakistan’s invitation.
In parallel developments, Pakistan’s leadership has engaged in regional diplomacy, including planned visits by senior officials to key partners such as Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in an effort to support ongoing peace initiatives.
According to reports, government sources familiar with the process said a second round of US-Iran talks is expected to be held in Islamabad “very soon,” although final arrangements have not yet been confirmed.
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