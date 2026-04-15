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Trump Says US-Iran Talks Could Restart in Pakistan Within Two Days
(MENAFN) According to reports, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that direct talks between the United States and Iran could restart within the next two days, possibly taking place in Pakistan.
Speaking during a phone interview, Trump suggested that developments could unfold quickly and indicated Pakistan was a strong potential venue for renewed negotiations.
“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there,” he said. “It's more likely, you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job.”
He was referring to Pakistan’s Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, with whom he said he had built a strong working relationship during efforts linked to the 2025 Pakistan-India conflict.
“He's fantastic, and therefore it's more likely that we go back there,” he said. “Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it?”
However, according to reports, Trump later struck a more cautious tone in a separate call, suggesting that Pakistan may not ultimately host the talks.
“I don't think it'll be there that we have our meeting. We'll probably go to another location. We have another location in mind, OK?” he said.
The comments reflect ongoing uncertainty over where potential US-Iran negotiations would resume, even as discussions about restarting diplomatic engagement continue.
Speaking during a phone interview, Trump suggested that developments could unfold quickly and indicated Pakistan was a strong potential venue for renewed negotiations.
“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there,” he said. “It's more likely, you know why? Because the field marshal is doing a great job.”
He was referring to Pakistan’s Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, with whom he said he had built a strong working relationship during efforts linked to the 2025 Pakistan-India conflict.
“He's fantastic, and therefore it's more likely that we go back there,” he said. “Why should we go to some country that has nothing to do with it?”
However, according to reports, Trump later struck a more cautious tone in a separate call, suggesting that Pakistan may not ultimately host the talks.
“I don't think it'll be there that we have our meeting. We'll probably go to another location. We have another location in mind, OK?” he said.
The comments reflect ongoing uncertainty over where potential US-Iran negotiations would resume, even as discussions about restarting diplomatic engagement continue.
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