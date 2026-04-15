India And Germany Agree To Deepen Cooperation In Critical And Emerging Technologies, Defence

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, April 15 (IANS) India and Germany held Foreign Office Consultations in Berlin and agreed to further deepen and diversify cooperation in areas of contemporary relevance, including critical and emerging technologies, defence, industrial collaboration, digital governance, renewable energy, green hydrogen, innovation, and development cooperation in third countries, the MEA said on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the officials of two nations took stock of the current status of bilateral relations and explored ways to further deepen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"During the Consultations, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the full spectrum of India-Germany bilateral relations, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, green and sustainable development, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges," it said.

The two sides discussed key regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and State Secretary of the German Foreign Office Geza Andreas von Geyr co-chaired the Foreign Office Consultations held in Berlin on Tuesday.

"The consultations were held in a significant year for bilateral ties, as India and Germany are commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year, following the celebration of 25 years of the Strategic Partnership in 2025. The Co-chairs also launched the logo commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of India-Germany diplomatic relations," the MEA release said.

During his visit to Berlin, Misri also met German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul, in Berlin on 14 April 2026. FM Wadephul appreciated steady progress in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Both agreed to broaden and deepen cooperation across key areas and reaffirmed the importance of this vital relationship," the Indian Embassy in Germany posted on X.

Misri also interacted with senior Foreign Policy experts, Members of Parliament, and senior officials from the Federal and state governments at the Korber Foundation.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram had an engaging interaction with political leaders and senior Government officials. The discussions focused on deepening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership across key pillars of cooperation, including trade, defence, technology and innovation. They exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments."

Misri and representatives of think tanks and the foreign policy community at the Korber Foundation discussed key areas of the bilateral strategic partnership, including trade, security and defence, digital governance, as well as the role of India, Germany and the EU in the changing world order. The two sides also spoke about geopolitical developments with impacts on energy, food, and economic security, according to the statement released by the Indian Embassy in Germany posted on X.

"The discussions were held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. The visit of Foreign Secretary followed the visit of German Chancellor H.E. Mr Friedrich Merz to India in January 2026, which gave significant momentum to bilateral ties. The visit also helped advance ongoing cooperation across key priority areas and explore substantive outcomes for the next India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations scheduled later this year. Foreign Secretary Misri invited State Secretary von Geyr to visit India at a mutually convenient time," the MEA statement said.