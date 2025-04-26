403
Powerful Earthquake Rattles Ecuador’s Pacific Coast
(MENAFN) A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Ecuador’s Pacific coast on Friday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake, which hit around 6:45 AM local time (11:45 GMT), had its epicenter near Esmeraldas, a city in the northwest, at a depth of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles).
The tremor left at least 20 people injured and caused extensive damage, including the destruction of 60 homes, a health center, and a military building. Residents were seen navigating through debris as they evacuated, with some attempting to clear rubble blocking the streets.
Power outages were reported in Esmeraldas, and Petroecuador, the state energy company, temporarily halted operations at the Esmeraldas refinery for safety. The quake was felt across 10 provinces, including the capital Quito, and also extended into neighboring Colombia.
Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning, which was later canceled. President Daniel Noboa, currently in Rome for Pope Francis’s funeral, took to X to announce that the government had set up shelters and provided humanitarian aid kits, offering "assistance in everything our people need."
