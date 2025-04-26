Creww And Real Madrid Next Launch Batch 2 Of Real Madrid Next Accelerator For Asia

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2025 Creww Inc. (Japan Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Sorato Ijichi, hereinafter 'Creww'), Japan's leading open innovation platform provider, and Real Madrid Next are pleased to announce the launch of 'Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia' Batch 2, an accelerator program which started in 2024, aimed to create business partnerships between Real Madrid Next and Asian startups.

For Batch 1, launched in January 2024, we have successfully selected 7 startups out of more than 800 applicants, and the startups are continuing their PoC trials, aiming to achieve innovative collaborations.

Creww will continue to partner with Real Madrid Next to bring innovative technologies and services from Asian startups to develop projects that aim to improve and advance the sports industry. 'Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia'' is designed not only to boost the growth of Asian startups, but to also create an innovation community for Real Madrid Next, by carrying out continuous programs for Asian startups to innovate the sports industry as a whole in the decades to come.

Applications for the program have opened today, on April 25th.

Please visit to apply.

Program Theme

The program will focus on Real Madrid Next's six areas of work.

1. E-Health - technological innovation to help improve the physical and mental abilities of athletes, influencing prevention, diagnosis and sports recovery

2. Performance - tools and methods to improve the ability to evaluate the performance of athletes from data and analysis

3. Audiovisual - innovative content to improve the audiovisual experience with immersive technologies and new multimedia channels

4. Fan Engagement - creation of loyalty products and services that will revolutionize the fans' online and offline experience, both inside and outside the stadium

5. Cybersecurity & Technology - new tools to protect online data, prevent loss of information, ensure access to the stadium and control its flows

6. Social - supporting the social participation through the Real Madrid Foundation, defining instruments for managing cooperation and improving social tools and environmental sustainability

Program Timeline (as of April 2025)

April 25th - June 20th 2025

Application

Late June - Late September 2025

Selection of startups

October - December 2025

PoC Contract signing

January - May 2026

PoC

June - July 2026

Demo Day



Program Overview

Program Name

Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia

Target

early and middle-stage startups in Asia in the field of sports-tech, health-tech, fan engagement, etc. which aligns with Real Madrid Next's six areas of work

Expected Outcome

business partnerships*

Application



Please visit below to apply:



Organizer

Real Madrid Next, Creww Inc.

*There is a possibility that Creww will provide equity investments to the selected startups.



Comment from Real Madrid Next

'The first cohort of the Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia gave us access to many talented companies. We were able to involve startups from different areas of the Real Madrid ecosystem and benefit from cutting-edge technologies and exceptional know-how. We are now excited to launch the second batch and soon meet this new generation of sports technology entrepreneurs in Asia.'



About Real Madrid Next

Real Madrid Next is the brand under which Real Madrid's innovation projects are developed, with the collaboration of startups and companies looking to improve performance with the support of the Real Madrid ecosystem. Real Madrid Next focuses on six work areas: e-health, performance, fan engagement, audiovisual, cybersecurity & technological infrastructures and social. In all of them we seek excellence and the greatest technological advance possible to allow the club to enhance its digital transformation and keep its leadership in the sports industry. Learn more at .

Hashtag: #creww #realmadrid #realmadridnext #accelerator #asia #startup #sports #technology #sportstech #healthtech























The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Creww Creww Inc. runs Japan's largest open innovation platform. With a vision to 'build an age of bravery,' Creww supports all startups, entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals that take on new challenges.

Since its founding in 2012, Creww has organized more than 500 open innovation programs between companies, local governments and startups, and has achieved approximately 1,500 collaborations, with over 8,500 startups registered on the platform. Creww aims to contribute to the startup ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, starting with promoting open innovation with Korea, Taiwan and more.

Company Overview

Company: Creww Inc.

Established: 2012/8/13

Address: Daiichi Akatsuki Bldg. 4F 1-19-9, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Sorato Ijichi, CEO

URL:



Creww Inc.

