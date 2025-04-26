Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Launch 414 Strikes In Zaporizhzhia Region Overnight

2025-04-26 02:05:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out 414 attacks across 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“A 67-year-old man sustained injuries in Orikhiv following one of the attacks,” he stressed.

According to Fedorov, the Russian army launched an airstrike on Huliaipole. The enemy troops employed 279 UAVs of various modifications, targeting locations such as Bilenke, Prymorske, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Additionally, multiple launch rocket systems were used to shell Novodanylivka and Novodarivka four times, while 130 artillery rounds were fired at Kamianske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

Authorities have reported nine cases of damage to houses and infrastructure as a result of the strikes.

As earlier reported, a Russian drone hit a civilian car in Prymorske earlier in the morning, killing the driver.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA

