Man Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Nikopol Dies In Hospital

2025-04-25 07:07:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man who was wounded during a Russian artillery strike on Nikopol on Friday evening has died in the hospital.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A 46-year-old man, wounded this evening during the artillery shelling of Nikopol, has died," the post reads.

Read also: Four civilians injured in Kherson following Russian attacks

He was brought to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Doctors' efforts to save him were, unfortunately, unsuccessful.

Earlier reports stated that Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. Three women and one man were injured in the attack.

