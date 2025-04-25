Man Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Nikopol Dies In Hospital
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"A 46-year-old man, wounded this evening during the artillery shelling of Nikopol, has died," the post reads.Read also: Four civilians injured in Kherson following Russian attacks
He was brought to the hospital in extremely critical condition. Doctors' efforts to save him were, unfortunately, unsuccessful.
Earlier reports stated that Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery. Three women and one man were injured in the attack.
Illustrative photo
