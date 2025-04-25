Ukraine's PM, World Bank President Discuss Joint Projects, 2026 Financing
Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"A substantive meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings in Washington. We discussed our joint projects already underway," Shmyhal said.
He thanked the World Bank for the more than $3.5 billion Ukraine received in March and April this year under the PEACE project.
"This is the largest investment project in the World Bank's history, with a total value of over $50 billion," he said.Read also: Ukraine to receive $70M from World Bank to support energy system – Shmyhal
Shmyhal said the discussion also covered the launch of new programs, funding opportunities for 2026, and ongoing support for reform implementation.
"We appreciate the World Bank's assistance in Ukraine's recovery, including its role in assessing reconstruction needs," Shmyhal added.
He also thanked the entire World Bank team for their exceptional work.
Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook
