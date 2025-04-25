Ukraine's PM, World Bank President Discuss Joint Projects, 2026 Financing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with World Bank President Ajay Banga to discuss the implementation of ongoing joint projects, the launch of new initiatives, and securing financing for 2026.

Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A substantive meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings in Washington. We discussed our joint projects already underway," Shmyhal said.

He thanked the World Bank for the more than $3.5 billion Ukraine received in March and April this year under the PEACE project.

"This is the largest investment project in the World Bank's history, with a total value of over $50 billion," he said.

Shmyhal said the discussion also covered the launch of new programs, funding opportunities for 2026, and ongoing support for reform implementation.

"We appreciate the World Bank's assistance in Ukraine's recovery, including its role in assessing reconstruction needs," Shmyhal added.

He also thanked the entire World Bank team for their exceptional work.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook