Nord Lifestyle Development Launches AED 500 Million HENGE Residences On Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi



Bespoke luxury meets world-class design in the first branded residences from iconic Italian house HENGE in the UAE capital Nord Lifestyle Development projects approximately AED 1 billion in revenue over the next three years and currently holds AED 342 million in assets across the capital.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - April, 2025: Nord Lifestyle Development, a boutique luxury real estate developer operating under Goldfield Holding, has announced the launch of HENGE Residences, a AED 500 million flagship development on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Brought to life in collaboration with HENGE, the iconic Italian design house, the project marks HENGE's first entry into the Abu Dhabi real estate market and is set to roll out a new perspective to luxury residential living in the capital.

A fusion of craftsmanship, elegance, and curated comfort, HENGE Residences is a limited collection of ten-storey branded residences featuring interiors and furnishings exclusively assembled by HENGE's master artisans. Every element within each home, from bespoke furniture to material selection, is a direct extension of the European designer's globally celebrated aesthetic language, offering residents an immersive experience in artisanal living.

Located just 20 minutes from Downtown Abu Dhabi and within close proximity to the Saadiyat Cultural District and NYU Abu Dhabi, HENGE Residences offers convenience, connectivity, and lifestyle. Situated in the heart of Saadiyat Island's Marina District, the development introduces a new standard of boutique, branded residences that merge contemporary living with artistic expression.

The project comprises 166 units, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two duplexes, with a total build-up area of 400,000+ sqft. Unit prices start from AED 1.1 million for studios, AED 1.9 million for one-bedroom apartments, AED 3.5 million for two-bedroom units, and AED 4.7 million for three-bedroom residences. Sales have officially launched, with units available through Nord's direct channels and an approved network of brokerage partners. Completion is scheduled for Q1 2028.

Designed to elevate the residential experience, HENGE Residences offers a curated selection of lifestyle amenities, including 24/7 security, a padel court, health club with sauna and steam rooms, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, dedicated children's pool, indoor and outdoor play areas, smart home automation, and full concierge services. The development also showcases premium materials that reflect a shared commitment to intentional design integrity and craftsmanship. Selected finishes include natural marble surfaces, sintered stone, natural wood accents, and more, underscoring the project's bespoke design ethos.

“Saadiyat Island is the cultural epicentre of Abu Dhabi, and partnering with a global icon in design allows us to offer a truly differentiated product that complements the island's vibrancy, architecture, and global ambition,” said Maher Rahabi, CEO of Nord Lifestyle Development.

He continued:“This is the beginning of our story, one built on vision, substance, and human-centered design. We are making a clear statement about the value of creativity and hand-finished quality in every detail. We don't mass-produce; what we're creating is bold, soulful, and a true reflection of Nord's long-term promise.”

He added:“Looking ahead, Nord is committed to investing in developments that contribute to Abu Dhabi's long-term economic and urban ideals. As we scale, our aim is to develop purpose-led communities that echo the ambition of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 which is future-focused, people-first, and globally competitive.”

The unveiling of HENGE Residences marks the official debut of Nord Lifestyle Development in the UAE real estate market. Operating under Goldfield Holding, Nord enters the sector with a long-term vision to elevate urban living through a distinct, design-led approach. The company is projecting approximately AED 1 billion in revenue over the next three years and currently holds AED 342 million in assets across Abu Dhabi.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in sustainability, elegance, and innovation, and inspired by the North Star as a symbol of clarity and forward momentum, Nord is expanding its development pipeline with three new projects scheduled to be launched before the end of the year.

Further details can be found at nord, with updates to follow as key milestones in Nord's ambitious plans are reached.

About Nord Lifestyle Development:

Nord Lifestyle Development, a pioneering real estate brand under Goldfield Holding, is where innovation meets sustainability, shaping urban living in Abu Dhabi. Each project offers spaces defined by a bold, creative spirit and a deep sense of character, located in the city's top districts. Inspired by the North Star, a symbol of guidance and purpose, Nord integrates eco-friendly practices with luxurious craftsmanship, building communities where contemporary aesthetics and clear vision create lasting appeal.

Every Nord development tells a story of ambition and progress, leaving a meaningful imprint on Abu Dhabi's cityscape. Purposeful design runs through each feature, from structural elements to how light interacts with the space. Smart solutions are built in to make everyday living easier, while sustainability is part of the blueprint, ensuring long-term value for residents and the environment. Guided by Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030, Nord plays a vital role in shaping the capital's evolving landscape by developing vibrant neighborhoods that drive growth and investment potential. Backed by the strength and expertise of Goldfield Holding, Nord's portfolio of bespoke properties raises the bar for premium lifestyles in the UAE.