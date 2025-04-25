Justrite Announces Price Increase On Select Product Lines

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Justrite, a global leader in industrial safety, will implement a price increase of up to 13% on select product lines within the Justrite and Eagle brands.

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Justrite , a global leader in industrial safety , will implement a price increase of up to 13% on select product lines within the Justrite and Eagle brands, effective June 2, 2025. This change addresses rising costs of steel and other raw materials impacted by tariffs.Justrite has made every effort to minimize customer impact through mitigation activities and by targeting only the most affected product lines. Given the fluidity of the environment, prices have been set with the expectation that conditions may improve, but future adjustments may be made if circumstances require.Customers and partners will receive detailed information about affected products on Friday, April 25. For questions, customers can contact their Justrite account manager.About JustriteJustrite is a global leader in industrial safety, specializing in the design and manufacture of products for the safe storage, handling, and management of flammable liquids and hazardous materials. As a division of Justrite Safety Group, Justrite offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes safety cans, cabinets, outdoor storage, spill containment solutions, and gas cylinder storage. For more information visit .

