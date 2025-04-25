EV Initiative Partners With Catstrap To Protect Mission Hills EV Chargers

EV Initiative logo

EV Initiative teams with Catstrap to install DyeDefender anti-theft locks on 20 DCFC stalls at Mission Hills hub, boosting uptime ahead of Q2 2026 launch.

- Warren NavarroLOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EV Initiative , a Charge Port Operator that develops, operates, and scales ultra-fast EV charging hubs across key U.S. markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Catstrap, the creators of DyeDefender, to integrate advanced anti-theft cable protection across its Mission Hills charging site. This collaboration will safeguard charging cables from vandalism and theft, enhancing uptime and driver confidence ahead of the hub's Q2 2026 launch.Key Highlights:DyeDefender Technology: Catstrap's patented system embeds unique dye markers and tamper-resistant fittings in each charging cable, deterring theft and enabling rapid forensic identification.Seamless Integration: All 20 dual-port, 400 kW DCFC stalls at 15555 San Fernando Mission Blvd. will be fitted with DyeDefender cable locks prior to the public opening.Enhanced Reliability: With cable-snatch incidents on the rise, this solution ensures chargers remain operational and reduces replacement costs for operators.Investor & Driver Benefits: Owners and backers of EVII Mission Hills Inc. can anticipate stronger returns from uninterrupted service, while EV drivers gain peace of mind knowing cables are protected.Quote – Warren Navarro, COO of EV Initiative:“Partnering with Catstrap and deploying DyeDefender at our Mission Hills hub means fewer service interruptions and lower maintenance costs. It's a critical step toward delivering a best-in-class charging experience for drivers and robust performance for our investors.”Quote – David Birsen, Owner/Operator of Catstrap:“DyeDefender has proved itself in industrial and municipal applications worldwide. We're thrilled to bring this level of security and confidence to EV Initiative's high-traffic charging sites in Los Angeles.”About EV Initiative:A Charge Port Operator that develops, operates, and scales ultra-fast EV charging hubs across key U.S. markets. With a focus on turnkey deployments, shareholder dividends, and community-owned infrastructure, EV Initiative is“Enabling the Next Generation” of mobility.About Catstrap & DyeDefender:Catstrap's DyeDefender is the patented anti-theft cable tagging and locking system trusted by fleets, utilities, transit authorities, and now EV charging networks to protect high-value cables from theft, vandalism, and unauthorized removal.

