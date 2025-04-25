Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational: Cheema Surges Ahead With Flawless 64 On Day Two

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 25 (IANS) Angad Cheema of Chandigarh fired a flawless eight-under 64 to surge into a one-shot lead at a total of 14-under 130 in Round Two of the INR 2 crore Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 golf tournament being played at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru. Angad (66-64), who was three shots off the lead in tied fourth place after the first round, gained three spots as a result of his outstanding second-round effort in the 54-hole event.

The Faridabad-based Abhinav Lohan (66-65) produced a 65 on Day Two to end the day in second place at 13-under 131. Abhinav's excellent round moved him up two spots from his overnight tied fourth position. Khalin Joshi (65-67) carded a 67 to be a further stroke behind in third place.

Greater Noida's Saptak Talwar (70-63), a winner on the PGTI this year, produced 10 birdies and a bogey on Friday to match the course record of 63 set by Gaurav Pratap Singh in Round One. Saptak thus climbed 19 spots to end the day in fourth position at 11-under 133.

The 20-year-old Hitaashee Bakshi (69-65) came up with an error-free 65 on Day Two to be the highest-placed among the lady professionals as she was tied fifth at 10-under 134.

Angad Cheema, hitting it to perfection, charged ahead on the front nine, where he sank six birdies. Cheema, who made 17 greens in regulation on Friday, thereafter added two more birdies on the back nine.

Angad chipped in for a birdie on the sixth, drained three birdies from a range of 10 to 20 feet, and landed it within five feet to set up two of his birdies.

Angad said,“I got on a run after the birdie on the fifth and then chipped in on the sixth, which gave me further momentum. My hitting was top-notch today as I missed just one green. One can't hit it in the wrong place off the tee here, as placement is key. The par-5s here are reachable in two shots, and that presents scoring opportunities.

“It hasn't been a great season for me so far. I've been working on a few things and trying to get them in place. The format involving the lady professionals and amateurs adds a new dimension to the contest and makes it a lot of fun. It makes this week way less stressful than other weeks for the men professionals.”

The tournament combines the Professional Championship with a thrilling Pro-Am component, bringing together professionals and amateurs dynamically and engagingly.

The three-day, 54-hole championship features 60 men and 12 women professionals competing for the same prize purse. The event will also feature three Pro-Am rounds in a rotational format, with 48 professionals teeing off in the morning, while the remaining 24 pair up with 72 amateurs in the afternoon session.

Each Pro-Am team will comprise one professional and three amateurs, with scores combining the pro's stroke play and the amateurs' scramble format.