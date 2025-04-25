PM Modi's Action Will Act As Deterrent Against Any Fresh Attempts To Harm India: Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 25 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday denounced the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting his staunch belief that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive action will act as a strong deterrent against any future attempts by terrorists to harm India.

After participating in the 70th Foundation Day celebration of the Deed Writers Association at the Agartala court complex, the Chief Minister, while talking to the media, emphasised national solidarity behind Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already visited the attack site in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and PM Modi has ordered a series of stern actions, including the expulsion of Pakistani nationals residing in the country,” CM Saha said.

He mentioned that the government is implementing a five-point action plan thoroughly and the effects of the Centre's tough stance will become evident soon.

“The message is crystal clear -- perpetrators of such heinous acts would face consequences. This would serve as a warning to ensure no one dares to commit such atrocities again,” the Chief Minister asserted.

He said:“We will not forget, we will not forgive the cowardly and cruel terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam.”

A five-point action plan was taken following the April 23 Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meet, which also included suspension of the Indus water treaty, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, declaring the Pakistani military diplomats as persona non-grata and severely curtailing the mission staff on both sides.

On April 22, twenty-five Indians and one Nepali citizen were brutally killed by the heavily armed Pakistani-backed terrorists in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows as they unleashed carnage on tourists comprising men and women. A number of others sustained injuries in the attack.