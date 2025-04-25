Harbourfront Wealth Acquires KJ Harrison & Partners, A $2.2 Billion CIRO Dealer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued expansion highlights the rising trend of independent wealth management in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Holdings Inc. (“Harbourfront Wealth”) proudly announces the acquisition of KJ Harrison & Partners (“KJH”), a premier High Net Worth and Family Office boutique. This strategic acquisition strengthens Harbourfront Wealth's leadership in independent wealth management across Canada.

With this milestone transaction, which includes KJH's registered investment dealer under Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), Harbourfront Wealth's total assets under administration (AUA) is approaching CAD $11 billion. This expansion further enhances Harbourfront Wealth's ability to deliver customized wealth solutions to high-net-worth families and private clients.

Both firms are deeply committed to independence, transparency and delivering an exceptional client experience, making KJH a natural fit within Harbourfront Wealth.

“We're thrilled to welcome KJ Harrison & Partners to the Harbourfront Wealth family,” said Danny Popescu, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Harbourfront.“KJH's reputation for exceptional, client-centric wealth management aligns perfectly with our culture and commitment to excellence. This partnership amplifies our ability to offer innovative and industry-leading investment solutions for clients nationwide. Together, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth and redefine independent wealth management in Canada.”

“At KJ Harrison & Partners, we have always focused on delivering solid, long-term, risk-adjusted investment returns and highly personalized wealth solutions with exceptional client service,” said Joel Clark, Chief Executive Officer of KJ Harrison & Partners.“Joining Harbourfront Wealth allows us to continue this legacy while enhancing our capabilities through access to a robust investment platform, cutting-edge technology, and advanced compliance and risk management. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our clients and our team.”

About KJ Harrison & Partners (KJH)

Founded in 2001, KJ Harrison & Partners is a leading private investment management and wealth advisory firm dedicated to serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and family offices. KJH is recognized for its bespoke investment strategies, comprehensive wealth planning, and unwavering commitment to helping clients achieve long-term financial success.

About Harbourfront Wealth

Founded in 2013, Harbourfront Wealth is an independent wealth advisory and investment management firm headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Harbourfront Wealth encompasses a registered securities dealer/investment advisory firm serving established advisors and their high-net-worth clients, an investment fund manager specializing in third-party managed alternative investment funds, and a U.S. SEC-registered investment advisory firm.

Learn more:

Media Contact

Sheila Malchenko

Harbourfront Wealth Management

...