Jaya Jaya Myra Productions Wins The Gold Stevie® Award For Public Relations Agency Of The Year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jaya Jaya Myra Productions , a trusted name in the world of purpose-driven public relations and strategic communications, has been honored with the prestigious Gold StevieAward for Public Relations Agency of the Year for 2025 at the 23rd Annual American Business AwardsThis year's Stevie Awards received over 3,600 nominations. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. This accolade recognizes Jaya Jaya Myra Production's extraordinary impact, industry leadership, and stellar results across sectors ranging from AI and tech to healthcare, sustainability, and beyond. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.“Winning a Gold StevieAward is a tremendous honor, and a reflection of our core values and ethos. I take great pride in propelling our clients and the great work that they do into the spotlight of both national and international media. This kind of intentionality leads to a purpose driven work ethic that makes up the cornerstone of how this agency is able to deliver such outstanding results,” said Myra Godfrey , President & CEO of Jaya Jaya Myra Productions.Jaya Jaya Myra Productions has carved out a distinctive space in the world of PR through its bold guarantee of client success in media relations and forward-thinking, data-led approach to storytelling. The agency has a strong track record of propelling entrepreneurs and CEOs into the spotlight rapidly. The agency's unmatched campaign results speak for themselves. From generating nearly 400 earned media placements for one client in just five months, to securing 1,600+ earned media placements for another across national networks and business press over the span of two years, Jaya Jaya Myra Productions is raising the bar for what's possible in public relations.Behind these amazing results is a team of expert communicators and former journalists who believe in the power of storytelling to create lasting change. The company ethos centers on intentional, purpose-driven communication that creates impact. This is seen in the company's specialization of working with companies and organizations that are actively creating positive change in the world-whether by advancing technology, improving mental, emotional or physical health, promoting sustainability, or fostering equity.“Running an effective PR and communication agency takes dedication, tenacity, and clear, focused willpower to achieve consistent, meaningful results. It also takes kindness, presence and the ability to nurture meaningful relationships on a human level. I love this work and being able to use something I'm good at to help others excel and stand out brings me deep gratitude and joy,” says Myra Godfrey.To learn more, visit us at .About Jaya Jaya Myra ProductionsJaya Jaya Myra Productions is a full-service, industry-agnostic public relations and communications agency dedicated to strategic communications and media relations that drive meaningful results and create impact. Jaya Jaya Myra Productions intertwines deep media and brand building expertise with cutting-edge strategy to quickly propel purpose-driven companies and entrepreneurs into the national spotlight.

