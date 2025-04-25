Longsys Unveils In-House Automotive Storage Portfolio At Auto Shanghai 2025, Empowered By PTM Customization

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Auto Shanghai 2025, Longsys(301308) showcases its full lineup of in-house automotive-grade storage solutions. The exhibition highlights the company's PTM (Product Technology Manufacturing) model, offering full-stack customization from chip design to mass production, tailored for smart mobility applications.

Longsys introduced several new products at the event, including its self-developed automotive-grade eMMC, automotive-grade UFS, automotive-grade LPDDR4x, and automotive-grade SPI NAND Flash. These solutions comply with AEC-Q100 reliability standards and support critical functions in ADAS, AI-powered cockpits, and connected vehicles.



Automotive-grade eMMC:

Featuring Longsys' proprietary WM6000 controller and manufactured on the dedicated ESAT (Enterprise Semiconductor Assembly Test) production line, this fully customized solution supports up to 128GB and complies with AEC-Q100 Grade2/3. It ensures high performance and reliability for applications like DVRs and T-BOX units.

Automotive-grade LPDDR4x:

Ranging from 2GB to 8GB and reaching speeds up to 4266Mbps, it ensures low-latency performance for AI voice assistants and multi-screen systems. Built-in ODT and DTQ technologies make it ideal for high-bandwidth, harsh automotive environments.

Automotive-grade UFS:

Longsys' automotive-grade UFS offerings span UFS 2.1 and 3.1 protocols with capacities from 64GB to 256GB. Notably, the newly launched WM7000 series controller supports UFS 4.1/3.1/2.2/2.1, enabling "hardware-embedded, software-defined" storage upgrades for next-gen smart vehicles. Automotive-grade SPI NAND Flash:

With 1Gb to 4Gb capacities in compact WSON8 (8×6mm) packaging, this flash memory delivers 100,000 P/E cycles and 10-year data retention. Its ECC engine and Quad SPI interface enhance reliability and efficiency in OTA-intensive use cases like gateways and telematics modules.

In addition to automotive-grade solutions, Longsys presented industrial-grade SSDs and Lexar-branded products for automotive application, forming a robust ecosystem for varied in-vehicle applications. Through its "function equivalence" strategy, Longsys integrates features like temperature sensors, anti-EMI shielding, and ECC memory to meet automotive demands.

Backed by its PTM Foundry model, Longsys delivers one-stop automotive storage customization-spanning chip design, firmware algorithms, and packaging innovations. Recently launched a series new products, including ultra-compact eMMC, Emmc Ultra and high-performance UFS 4.1.

With strategic partnerships across 20+ OEMs and 50+ Tier 1 suppliers, Longsys is accelerating its footprint in intelligent automotive storage. As the company deepens its R&D and ecosystem co-creation efforts, it continues to unlock new possibilities in smart mobility through its differentiated and self-developed storage solutions.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys(301308) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory." With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit , and follow Longsys on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

