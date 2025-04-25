Limp Bizkit's Middle East Return Set For August

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit is scheduled to perform in Abu Dhabi on 12 August as part of their Loserville Tour, marking their return to the UAE after more than a decade. The concert will take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, a venue known for hosting major international acts.

The Loserville Tour, which began earlier this year, has seen the band perform across various cities in North America and Europe. The Abu Dhabi show is part of the tour's expansion into the Middle East, indicating the band's intent to reconnect with their fan base in the region.

Limp Bizkit, formed in 1994, gained prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits like“Break Stuff,”“Nookie,” and“Rollin'.” Their fusion of rap and metal elements contributed to the popularity of the nu-metal genre during that period. The band's lineup includes vocalist Fred Durst, guitarist Wes Borland, bassist Sam Rivers, drummer John Otto, and DJ Lethal.

The band's last performance in the UAE was in 2011, also in Abu Dhabi. Since then, the region has seen a growing number of international music acts, reflecting its increasing significance on the global concert circuit. The upcoming concert is expected to attract fans from across the Middle East, as well as international visitors.

Tickets for the Abu Dhabi show are available through official channels, with options ranging from general admission to VIP packages. Organizers have emphasized the importance of purchasing tickets from authorized sellers to avoid counterfeit tickets.

The Etihad Arena, with a seating capacity of up to 18,000, has previously hosted artists such as The Killers, Post Malone, and Andrea Bocelli. Its state-of-the-art facilities and strategic location on Yas Island make it a preferred venue for large-scale events.

