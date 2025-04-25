Emaar Grants Four-Month Rent Waiver To Terrace Dining Outlets Amid Fountain Closure

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Emaar Malls Management has announced a four-month rent waiver for over 50 food and beverage tenants with terraces facing the Lake and Fountain areas at Dubai Mall and Souk Al Bahar. The initiative, effective from June to September 2025, aims to mitigate the anticipated decline in footfall resulting from the temporary closure of the Dubai Fountain for upgrades.

The Dubai Fountain has been a significant attraction, drawing visitors to the adjacent dining establishments. Its closure is expected to impact the vibrant ambiance and customer turnout that these terraces have historically enjoyed. To counteract this, Emaar is implementing measures to support its tenants during this transitional period.

In addition to the rent relief, Emaar plans to install 400 metres of advanced digital screens along the promenade. These screens are designed to provide engaging visual content, aiming to maintain visitor interest and compensate for the absence of the fountain's performances.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar, emphasized the company's commitment to its tenants, stating that the rent support reflects a dedication to long-term partnerships and assisting businesses in navigating market changes. He acknowledged the fountain's role in enhancing the appeal of the dining venues and expressed confidence in the tenants' ability to adapt and thrive.

