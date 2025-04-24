Resolutions Adopted At The Annual General Ordinary And Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting For Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico On April 24, 2025
| Proprietary members
Laura Díez Barroso Azcárraga
Emilio Rotondo Inclán
Juan Gallardo Thurlow
Mónica Sánchez Navarro Rivera Torres
| Alternate members
Claudia Laviada Díez Barroso
Carlos Manuel Porrón Suárez
Alejandro Cortina Gallardo
Carlos Alberto Rohm Campos
VIII. It is registered that there was no designation of person(s) that will serve as member(s) of the Company's Board of Directors, by any holder or group of holders of Series B shares that owns, individually or collectively, 10% or more of the Company's capital stock.
IX. RATIFICATION of Carlos Cárdenas Guzmán, Ángel Losada Moreno, Joaquín Vargas Guajardo, Juan Diez-Canedo Ruíz, Luis Téllez Kuenzler, Alejandra Palacios Prieto and Alejandra Yazmín Soto Ayech, as members of the Board of Directors, designated by the Series“B” shareholders.
As of this date, the Board of Directors will be comprised as follows:
| Proprietary members
Laura Díez Barroso Azcárraga
Emilio Rotondo Inclán
Juan Gallardo Thurlow
Mónica Sánchez Navarro Rivera Torres
Carlos Cárdenas Guzmán
Ángel Losada Moreno
Joaquín Vargas Guajardo
Juan Diez-Canedo Ruíz
Luis Téllez Kuenzler
Alejandra Palacios Prieto
Alejandra Yazmín Soto Ayech
| Alternate members
Claudia Laviada Díez Barroso
Carlos Manuel Porrón Suárez
Alejandro Cortina Gallardo
Carlos Alberto Rohm Campos
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
X. RATIFICATION of Mrs. Laura Díez Barroso Azcárraga as Chairwoman of the Company's Board of Directors, and the designation of Mrs. Claudia Laviada Díez Barroso as Alternate, in accordance with Article 16 of the Company's by-laws.
XI. APPROVAL of (i) the compensation paid to the members of the Company's Board of Directors during the 2024 fiscal year and (ii) the compensation to be paid to the Company's Board of Directors for the 2025 fiscal year proposed by the Compensation and Nominations Committee.
XII. RATIFICATION of Mr. Luis Tellez Kuenzler, as member of our Board of Directors designated by the Series B shareholders to serve as a member of the Company's Nominations and Compensation Committee, in accordance with Article 28 of the Company's bylaws.
XIII. RATIFICATION of Mr. Carlos Cárdenas Guzmán as President of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee.
XIV. It was INFORMED the report concerning compliance with Article 29 of the Company's bylaws regarding acquisitions of goods or services or contracting of projects or asset sales that are equal to or greater than US$ 3,000,000.00 (THREE MILLION U.S. DOLLARS), or its equivalent in Mexican pesos or other legal tender in circulation outside Mexico, or, if applicable, regarding transactions with relevant shareholders.
XV. APPROVAL of special delegates that can appear before a notary public to formalize the resolutions adopted at this meeting.
Company Description:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.
This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
|This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to several risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.
In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the“Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a“whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is or by email at ... . GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.
|Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer
|...
|Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations
| ... /
+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment