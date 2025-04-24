Tellus Power To Launch New 180Kw Advision DC Charging Station At Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2025

Product showcase to coincide with on-site demo at the Anaheim Convention Center event, April 28 – May 1, 2025

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellus Power (“Tellus Power” or the“Company”), a fast-growing global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced its 180kW AdVision DC fast charger will be showcased at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2025 in collaboration with its partner, Tellus Power Green.

The Expo is taking place on April 28 – May 1, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

The 180kW AdVision DC fast charger elevates both the user experience and operator value and will be available for demonstration at Booth #6115. The exhibit space will allow attendees to experience the charger's capabilities firsthand and engage with Tellus Power Chief Executive Officer, Mike Calise.

It features a 10" LCD touchscreen interface and a prominent 32" full-color LCD display. The large-format display enhances user engagement with dynamic information and offers operators a valuable platform for generating advertising revenue. Built to engage, the large display not only delivers a richer charging experience and heightened information interactivity for users but also offers charge point operators an easy way to monetize through digital advertising.

“Tellus Power is thrilled to showcase the new 180kW AdVision DC fast charger at ACT Expo 2025, the premier event for the advanced clean transportation industry,” said Mike Calise, CEO of Tellus Power.“It's more than a new benchmark in interactive power sources. It's a platform for connectivity, engagement, and growth for EV infrastructure providers – a driving force behind the evolution of zero-emission transport. We're committed to providing fleet operators with the dependable infrastructure they need to reliably and cost-effectively electrify their operations and work well with today's grid.”

Reflecting Tellus Power's core commitment to American manufacturing, the new charger is designed to be built in the USA, ensuring the highest levels of quality control, supply chain resilience, and long-term serviceability. This "Built Here. Ready Now." approach underscores Tellus Power's reputation as a dependable partner for fleet operators and infrastructure developers seeking reliable and future-proof EV charging solutions.

“This new 180kW DC charger represents a significant step in providing the kind of advanced, user-friendly, and revenue-generating charging solutions customers want,” said Srikanth Kanaparthi, Executive Vice President of Tellus Power Green, a distribution partner focused on bringing Tellus Power products to the US and other markets.“The blend of smart interactivity and monetization opportunities makes this unit a standout solution for today's evolving EV charging industry. We're looking forward to bringing this to market and supporting fleet operators in their transition to electric mobility with a comprehensive charging solution.”

ACT Expo is North America's largest event dedicated to advanced and clean transportation. The 2025 edition is expected to draw over 12,000 attendees from across the globe, set to explore the latest in battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, natural gas, renewable fuels, autonomous, and connected vehicle technologies. With high-impact keynote sessions, executive panels, and technical workshops, ACT Expo provides a comprehensive look at the future of sustainable fleet operations.

About Tellus Power

Tellus Power (“Tellus Power” or the“Company”) is a global manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers. Operating a "Build America, Buy America" facility in Irvine, California, the Company is committed to utilizing American-made components in its customizable charging solutions. Leveraging global expertise, Tellus Power delivers advanced and dependable EV charging infrastructure to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

