This Is Central Valley Power: 10 Years Of Advocacy And Action

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Participants arrived on more than two dozen buses from all eight counties of the San Joaquin Valley-Fresno, Kern, Merced, Madera, Kings, Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Tulare. The day featured powerful cultural performances, a traditional blessing from Chairwoman Regina Cuellar of the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok and remarks from Governor Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Rob Bonta, civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and community leaders.

"This is what 10 years of community power looks like," said Kaying Hang, President of The Center at Sierra Health Foundation. "We came to celebrate the work and to keep pushing forward a shared vision for what the next decade of equity and investment must look like in the Valley."

At the heart of the event was the launch of the 2025–2027 San Joaquin Valley Health Fund Policy Platform, a detailed roadmap developed by a policy committee made up of representatives from the Fund's grantee partners-part of a network of more than 170 organizations.

Leaders from the policy committee took the Capitol stage to share the platform's vision, which centers solutions in immigration, housing, health, education, environmental justice, land use, and the digital divide. Community residents then brought this agenda directly to legislators during in-person visits throughout the day.

"The policy platform we brought forward isn't just about needs-it's about solutions," said Daniel O'Connell, Executive Director of the Central Valley Partnership. "We're advocating for strategic, community-informed investments that will benefit not just our region, but the future of the entire state."

Youth played a major role in this year's convening, including students from Fresno State whose professor canceled two class sessions to ensure students could engage directly with civic life at the Capitol.

"Equity on the Mall is proof that our voices matter," said Abraham Bedoy, Policy and Community Specialist with the Immigrant Legal Resource Center. "We're not just asking for change-we're helping build it."

As the day closed with legislative visits and community celebrations, one message echoed loud and clear: the Central Valley is organized, energized and ready to lead the next decade of statewide change.

"I came to advocate for my children, grandchildren and my neighbors," said Lourdes Medina, a community advocate and leader at the event. "This is about more than one day-it's about health, opportunity and a better life for families across the Valley."

For more information on the 2025–2027 policy platform or to speak with event organizers, visit shfcenter or follow @thecentershf and #EquityOnTheMall2025 on social media.

ABOUT THE SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY HEALTH FUND

The San Joaquin Valley Health Fund is a collaborative dedicated to advancing health and racial equity in California's San Joaquin Valley by supporting community-driven policy and systems change. Since its founding, the Fund has empowered organizations working on the frontlines of justice to create meaningful, lasting impact. The Fund is managed by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation. Learn more at shfcenter/san-joaquin-valley-health-fund.

SOURCE San Joaquin Valley Health Fund