GLOBE LIFE INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND
MCKINNEY, Texas, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL ) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.2700 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on July 3, 2025. The dividend will be paid on August 1, 2025.
Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.
SOURCE Globe Life Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment