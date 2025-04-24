GLOBE LIFE INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL ) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.2700 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on July 3, 2025. The dividend will be paid on August 1, 2025.

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies.

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.

