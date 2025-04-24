Temecula Salt Cave And Holistic Center Invites Community To Ribbon Cutting And Soft Opening

Mother-Daughter Founders Bring Salt Therapy and Holistic Healing to the Temecula Community

- Victoria Varon, Co-Founder

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Temecula Salt Cave and Holistic Center , a rejuvenating gathering space for health, healing, and relaxation with the latest in salt therapy, massages, holistic treatments, yoga, sound baths, reiki, and more, is pleased to invite the press and the Temecula community to ribbon cutting and soft opening events as they prepare to open their doors to the public this May.

Ribbon Cutting: On Tuesday, April 30, 2025, from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM PT, join the official ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce. Following the 30-minute ceremony located at 30590 Rancho California Road, Ste. C-302, Temecula, CA 92591, guests are invited to take a brief tour of the new facility and explore the center's holistic service offerings.

Soft Opening: On Friday, May 2, 2025, from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM PT, the celebration continues with a one day open house for the center's soft opening. In gratitude of the community's ongoing love and support, this open house event will offer salt therapy sessions, mini PandoraStar Light Therapy sessions, mini massages, and mini tarot readings for free. Plus, the first 50 people through the doors will receive a gift bag giveaway from the center's Get Salty Shop. Attendees will also receive exclusive discounts for memberships and future services when booking an appointment during this event.

Since beginning construction on their state-of-the-art facilities in November 2024, Temecula Salt Cave and Holistic Center's team of expert practitioners has set out on a mission to educate the community about the benefits of salt therapy, also known as halotherapy. The center is currently wrapping construction on two salt caves lined with pink Himalayan salt on the walls and floors. Each cave is equipped with halogenerators, which break down pure medical grade salt into microscopic particles and circulate it throughout the air, offering therapeutic benefits for the respiratory system, skin, and overall health. Salt therapy is a safe and natural treatment for clients of all ages, even kids and dogs. It can help alleviate the symptoms of respiratory illnesses such as asthma, COPD, chronic bronchitis, pulmonary fibrosis, and the every day cough, as well as skin conditions including eczema, acne, and psoriasis. Even if a client doesn't have a health concern, 45-60 minutes in a salt cave can reduce stress and anxiety.

During a salt therapy session at Temecula Salt Cave and Holistic Center, clients will recline in a zero gravity chair, listen to tranquil binaural music or a guided meditation, and enjoy the serene atmosphere while breathing in the healing, salty air. For an added bonus, the center also offers yoga classes, sound baths, and transformational workshops in their large salt cave.

Temecula Salt Cave and Holistic Center was founded by Victoria Varon and Julia Serna, an inspirational mother-daughter duo with a dream not only to open a salt cave equipped with the latest halotherapy technology, but also a community center where people can gather together to enjoy a holistic lifestyle. With the center's official ribbon cutting on April 30, that dream has become a reality. Says Varon,“I am thrilled to be on this halotherapy adventure making a difference in the lives of others. Halotherapy and holistic healing are my passions, and it's truly exciting to collaborate with my daughter on this salty journey!” Serna shares,“I am driven by my passion for wellness and mental health! It has been so fun working alongside my mom to bring holistic health and healing to Temecula, a community I know and love.”

To learn more about salt therapy and to book an appointment, visit or call (833) TRY- SALT. You can also reach the team by emailing ... . Join the free VIP Club to receive exciting newsletters featuring exclusive promotions and updates.

About Temecula Salt Cave and Holistic Center

Temecula Salt Cave and Holistic Center offers a full menu of holistic treatments including salt therapy, yoga, massages, PandorStar light therapy, sound baths, reiki, tarot and aura readings, and red light therapy. With two salt caves, two holistic treatment rooms, and rejuvenating spaces reserved for rest and relaxation, the center's world renowned practitioners welcome guests of all ages, including children and dogs.

About the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is to partner with the business community by connecting people, solving business challenges, and supporting business-friendly initiatives. Established in 1966, the Chamber currently has 984 members and represents more than 14,874 employees in the Temecula workforce.

What is Salt Therapy?

