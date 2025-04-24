Abuse Doesn't Discriminate -- 1 In 3 Women. 1 In 4 Men. Millions Of Families
Scars to STARs Day 2025: A Global Lifeline of Hope, Healing, and Resilience for All Survivors
MIAMI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toxic relationships don't care about gender, income, race, or religion. Abuse hides in plain sight - in boardrooms, bedrooms, and backyards. It destroys trust, identity, and entire generations of families.
That's why the STAR Network Foundation is proud to announce Scars to STARs Day 2025 , a global virtual event on May 16, 2025 , held during Mental Health Awareness Month. This free summit is for anyone who's been hurt by love - and brave enough to begin again.Continue Reading
Scars for STARS Day
-
1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the U.S. have experienced physical, emotional, or psychological abuse by an intimate partner.
1 in 7 children have witnessed domestic violence - many before the age of 10.
Over 5 million U.S. men are victims of domestic abuse annually - yet most suffer in silence.
"This day is for the unheard," says Dr. Jamie Huysman , founder of STAR Network Foundation and trauma recovery expert. "Toxic relationships isolate us. They make us believe we're weak or broken. But survival is strength - and this day proves it."
Scars to STARs Day is more than an event - it's a movement. A lifeline. A rallying cry for healing across all ages, genders, and cultures. Featuring world-renowned experts, the day will include:
-
The Honorable Patrick J. Kennedy – Mental health pioneer and advocate
Marjorie Morrison – SHRM's Executive in Residence for Mental Health
Richard Grannon – International STAR Ambassador and trauma educator
Jennifer Libby – Promly founder and teen mental health advocate
The event will also honor Kennedy with the STAR NeuroLeadership Award , symbolizing brokenness made beautiful - a handcrafted tribute by Ben Owen Pottery and Lakeside Pottery using the Japanese art of kintsugi.
Whether You're a Survivor, a Parent, or a Partner-This Is Your Day.
Register free at:
Contact: Dr. Jamie Huysman
[email protected] | (305) 303-4000
