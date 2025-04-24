Jordanian Ambassador Presents Credentials To Albanian President

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Zuheir Nsour on Wednesday presented his credentials to Albania President Bajram Begaj as Jordan's extraordinary, plenipotentiary, accredited, and non-resident ambassador to Albania.

The ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Tirana, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Nsour conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah's greetings to President Begaj, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Albanian people.

President Begaj asked Nsour to convey his greetings and appreciation to King Abdullah, praising His Majesty's wise policies and the“distinguished” relations between the two countries.

He also expressed the Albanian government's interest in boosting and expanding bilateral ties and wished the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity.

The Albanian deputy minister of foreign affairs, the chief of the presidential office, the director of protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other officials attended the credential ceremony.