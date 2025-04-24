The Acclaimed Tupac Cover Up Documentary Hits The Latin America Market With Tubi

- Richard "RJ" Bond

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Martin Productions announces that its acclaimed Tupac Cover Up documentary is now distributed in the Latin America market with Tubi. The film can now be viewed in Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Panama, reaching 93 million people.

Richard“RJ” Bond, an Author, Filmmaker, and writer released Tupac Cover Up features new and unheard interviews with celebrities (Mykelti Williamson, of Heat and Forrest Gump fame) Death Row Insiders (Kevin Black, Mike Nixon), Industry Insiders (Billy Johnson, Jr., Cynthia Horner, Janie Jennings), Law Enforcement (FBI Special Agent Phil Carson, who lead the Tupac/Biggie investigations for the FBI) as well as unheard and unreleased material from former Tupac bodyguards, friends and family. Athena Bond is the Executive producer, and Edna Sims is the film's producer.

Bond has spent over 20 years researching the Murder of fame hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur. Bond's research has led him to what he believes is a conclusion neither the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, nor the Los Angeles Police Departments are ready to admit regarding the cold case of who killed Tupac Shakur. Bond believes that Las Vegas Metro Police Department has the wrong man in custody, a grand jury indictment of Duane“Keefe D” Davis lead to his arrest on the single charge of Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon. In an explosive court document filed in the cases latest court action by the defense attorneys are now looking into a possible other suspect Reginald Wright, Jr, the former Death Row Records head of security, who may have orchestrated the killing of Tupac (Nevada Case Number C-23-377407-1).

Wright, Jr. was in charge of security September 6, 1996, the night Shakur was killed. To say that security was inadequate is the understatement. Several of Shakur's bodyguards over the years like Frank Alexander, Kevin Hackie and Michael Moore accused Wright of gross negligence, arbitrarily disarming bodyguards protecting Tupac, especially after Shakur was involved in an altercation at the MGM hotel, the night he was shot. Las Vegas prosecutors are using this same altercation in a“revenge motive” prosecution for the fatal shooting later that night. Defendant Dwayne“Keefe D” Davis has been indicted as having participated in the“revenge shooting” of Shakur- who died from his wounds a week later.

Bond explains,“But I, like many others, look at the fact pattern of that night and ask how far negligence extends, to look at it as intentional? Even Dan Bongino, from the Secret Service says that layered incompetence equals intent. So, I think that-other than the work we've done- there has not been enough of an investigation. Recent revelations that Wright was a government informant with intentions of taking over Death Row Records- which he could do with Suge Knight (the other victim) and Tupac out of the way- sure hint at motive.

The entire story is unwound in the six-part docuseries“Tupac: Cover-Up,” which is available on streaming platforms like Tubi and Xumo.

