Death Toll From Israeli Occupation Genocide In Gaza Jumps To 51,355 117,248 Injured
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 51,355 martyrs, in addition to 117,248 injured.
In a statement on Thursday, medical sources said that around 50 martyrs and 152 injured people had arrived at hospitals across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,978 and the number of wounded to 5,207 since the renewed aggression.
They noted that a number of the martyrs remain buried under the rubble of destroyed homes and facilities, as well as on the streets, as ambulances and other specialists cannot reach them due to limited resources.
The Israeli occupation forces resumed their aggression on the Gaza Strip on March 18, following a two-month pause. This has resulted in more deaths and injuries, and exacerbated the suffering of Palestinians amidst ongoing refusal to implement humanitarian protocols and a stifling blockade of the Strip, which is experiencing an unprecedented tragedy.
