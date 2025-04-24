White-Labeled Field Force Management Products Retired As Streetsmart Moves To Direct-Only Access

IgniteTech transitions white-label customers to the original platform they've always used - now with faster innovation and direct support

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech , the global enterprise software company behind the StreetSmart ® field force management platform , announced that it has launched a new, direct-only engagement model for StreetSmart customers - eliminating third-party layers to create a faster, more modern and more responsive experience. The Company said that it provided termination notice to all white-label marketing partners at the end of 2024 with an effective date of June 28, 2025.

This move gives public and private sector organizations - including the city governments, counties, utilities and private companies who rely upon StreetSmart - direct access to the company that has always built, supported and hosted the StreetSmart platform. It also sets the foundation for faster delivery of innovations, including the recently launched StreetSmart AI capabilities.

StreetSmart is a mobile workforce management platform that helps organizations monitor, coordinate and optimize field operations in real-time. From job dispatch and live GPS tracking to mobile timesheets and route optimization, StreetSmart enables smarter, real-time dispatch decisions and empowers field workers with visual guidance and simplified reporting - improving efficiency, accuracy and first-visit job completion rate.

Although IgniteTech allowed the platform to be marketed under various brand names by other companies, this was only a marketing relationship; StreetSmart has always been 100% built, run and supported by IgniteTech .

"This transition gives former white-label customers faster support, earlier access to innovation and a more unified platform experience - all delivered by the team that's been behind the software from the beginning," said Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech. "For years, we've developed, hosted and supported this platform for all customers. Now, those same customers are simply getting a more direct line to the team they've been relying on all along."

Strategic Shift to Direct Access and AI-Driven Innovation

The transition to an all direct model reflects IgniteTech's commitment to simplifying delivery, accelerating innovation and strengthening customer relationships. By removing third-party intermediaries, IgniteTech ensures a more streamlined experience - with faster support, more transparent communication and immediate access to product advancements.

This change also enables the full rollout of StreetSmart AI , a major expansion of the platform that introduces modern, AI-powered capabilities to field force management - including predictive maintenance, intelligent dispatching and natural language workflows.

"We're all about delivering more value to our customers," Vaughan added. "With direct access, customers benefit from simplified support, faster innovation and tools that make field operations more efficient, productive and responsive. Nothing changes - except that everything gets better."

StreetSmart is one of many enterprise platforms offered by IgniteTech, which has built a portfolio of mission-critical solutions serving government agencies, Fortune 500 enterprises and industry leaders for over 30 years across more than 100 countries. The company's AI-first strategy emphasizes continuous innovation, long-term product stability and direct, high-touch customer engagement.

Transition Deadline Set for June 28, 2025

All current users must complete a short transition process by June 28, 2025, to maintain uninterrupted access to the platform. The process is quick, secure and fully managed by IgniteTech at no cost. The company is providing personalized support to assist each customer, ensuring a seamless transition with no disruption.

For additional information and to schedule your migration, visit IgniteTech/StreetSmart .

About IgniteTech

IgniteTech is a global, AI-first enterprise software company. With a track record of successful company and technology acquisitions with rapid innovation, IgniteTech's solutions power the world's businesses. Since retooling the company in 2024 to become an AI innovation organization, IgniteTech has created two new AI-powered innovations, including Eloquens AI and MyPersonas , along with a range of AI capabilities across its entire platform.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Follow: LinkedIn / X

SOURCE Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED