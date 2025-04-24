DEADLINE ALERT For SWKS, APP, RC, ELF: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS )

Class Period: July 30, 2024 – February 5, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) its long-standing relationship with Apple, its largest customer, did not guarantee that Apple would maintain its business relationship with Skyworks for its anticipated iPhone launch; (2) Defendants oversold Skyworks' position and ability to capitalize on AI in the smartphone upgrade cycle; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP )

Class Period: May 10, 2023 – March 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that AppLovin's app segment relied on the systematic exploitation of fraudulent advertising practices including 'clickjacking' and 'click spoofing'; (2) that AppLovin's advertising and e-commerce program relied on intercepting and appropriating advertising attribution credit; (3) that AppLovin employed a backdoor installation scheme to force unwanted apps on customers; (4) that as a result of the foregoing, AppLovin's revenue was falsely inflated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC )

Class Period: November 7, 2024 – March 2, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that significant non-performing loans in its CRE portfolio were not likely to be collectible; (2) that Ready Capital would fully reserve these problem loans in order to“stabilize” its CRE portfolio; (3) that this was not accurately reflected in Ready Capital's current expected credit loss or valuation allowances; (4) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely affected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF )

Class Period: May 25, 2023 – February 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contrary to its representations to investors, the Company was experiencing rising inventory levels as a consequence of flagging sales; (2) Elf falsely attributed the rising inventory levels to, among other things, changes in its sourcing practices; (3) to maintain investor confidence, Elf reported inflated revenue, profits, and inventory over several quarters; (4) accordingly. the Company's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; (5) all of the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

