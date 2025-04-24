Cabinet Joint Holds Firm On Pricing Amid New U.S. Tariffs

Online cabinetry company absorbs costs from new U.S. import tariffs to protect homeowners' renovation budgets

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As sweeping new U.S. tariffs take effect under the "Liberation Day" trade initiative, Cabinet Joint - a leading provider of premium, ready-to-assemble (RTA) cabinetry - is defying industry trends by maintaining its current pricing. While many competitors are raising prices on cabinetry and remodeling components, Cabinet Joint is absorbing the increased costs to shield customers from budget disruptions. Known for its DIY-friendly kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and custom storage solutions, the company remains committed to providing high-quality cabinetry without compromise.

The federal tariff package imposes a baseline 10% levy on most imports, with significantly higher rates for select countries and product categories - including cabinetry components. Industry experts anticipate broad price hikes across kitchen, bath, and custom storage products.

"We know how disruptive cost changes can be when you're planning a remodel," said a spokesperson for Cabinet Joint. "Thanks to proactive sourcing strategies and internal efficiencies, we're keeping our cabinet prices stable - no surprises, no added pressure on your budget."

Cabinet Joint's decision reflects a long-standing commitment to transparency, value, and homeowner empowerment - especially amid inflationary pressures.

Why It Matters:



Cabinet prices are rising across the industry



New U.S. tariffs are driving up import costs



Cabinet Joint is one of the few companies keeping prices flat

Homeowners can still remodel affordably without tariff-related price hikes



With market shifts underway, consumers planning remodels this spring and summer are encouraged to lock in their cabinetry orders early to take full advantage of current pricing. Cabinet Joint remains committed to absorbing tariff-related costs and shielding customers from immediate price increases. The company will continue to monitor market conditions closely and reassess pricing strategies as needed in the coming months.

For more information or to request a quote, visit .

About Cabinet Joint:

Cabinet Joint is a leader in fully custom, ready-to-assemble cabinetry. With expert guidance, a comprehensive online video library, and personalized customer support, Cabinet Joint empowers homeowners, designers, and builders to bring their visions to life with top-tier inset, beaded inset, and overlay cabinetry solutions.

SOURCE Cabinet Joint

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED