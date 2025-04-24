Currents Acquires Powerpicker To Expand Automated Energy Savings For Homeowners

Currents has acquired PowerPicker, an automated utility management platform, helping to save homeowners hundreds on their energy bills.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Currents, the platform for home energy saving and monetization, has acquired PowerPicker, an automated utility management platform, strengthening its offerings in key states to save homeowners hundreds on their energy bills. This acquisition marks a major step forward in Currents' mission to deliver more personalization and greater savings for home energy through automation.

Bringing Energy Savings to More Homeowners

PowerPicker has built a cutting-edge platform that helps homeowners identify the best electricity rates in deregulated markets, shielding them from aggressive sales calls and misleading contracts. By integrating PowerPicker's technology, Currents now offers an even more comprehensive home energy platform, ensuring that homeowners not only maximize their energy upgrades like solar, batteries and EVs but also lower their electricity costs with minimal effort.

With the acquisition of PowerPicker, Currents introduces new features that:

Identify the best energy rates in your area automatically

Protect homeowners from unwanted marketing and misleading offers

Provide insights on home energy use and upgrades that contribute to further savings

Expanding Currents' Reach and Impact

The acquisition strengthens Currents' presence in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Washington D.C.-key states for both REC monetization and deregulated energy supplier switching. By combining PowerPicker's automated rate optimization with Currents' seamless solar monetization, homeowners now have access to a powerful energy savings platform, with more tools in the coming months.

A Unified Vision for the Future of Home Energy

“At PowerPicker, we set out to save our customers money in a way that no one in the market was doing - by putting customers first. Skipping commissions from suppliers completely, our shared savings model meant we win if they win, as the more we saved the more money we made,” said John Whelchel, Founder of PowerPicker.“In an industry beset by misleading marketing and bait-and-switch, we're excited to join with Currents and help bring better energy services across even more areas to homeowners.”

Currents' CEO, Matt Zothner, emphasized the strategic value of the acquisition:“This is a natural fit. PowerPicker's customer-first approach to supplier switching complements our platform perfectly. Together, we're eliminating friction and complexity in how homeowners save money and think about energy decisions. It's now simpler than ever to benefit from personalized energy plans and the evolving electrical grid.”

What's Next?

Currents is actively expanding its energy savings platform to include:

More seamless integrations with home energy devices, including smart thermostats and batteries

Enhanced automation for supplier switching to ensure continued savings year after year

Additional revenue opportunities for homeowners, installers, and energy partners

Homeowners in Pennsylvania can sign up today at getcurrents to start saving. More deregulated markets like Ohio, Maryland, Washington D.C. and more will launch soon.

