Mackenzie-Childs Debuts New Emerald Check Collection, A Bold Twist On Its Iconic Pattern

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Incorporating lush green jewel tones with crisp cream accents, Emerald Check captures the essence of the spring season in a way that breathes new life into any space. The striking, attention-grabbing collection is perfect for those who love to make a statement, yet also versatile for color enthusiasts to elevate their home. This new colorway builds on the brand's legacy of iconic patterns such as the classic Courtly Check, along with more recent extensions including Rosy Check and Mocha Check.

"A fresh, new addition to our iconic check pattern, the vibrant Emerald Check brings an exciting new energy to the MacKenzie-Childs family," said Rebecca Proctor, Chief Brand Officer and Creative Director, MacKenzie-Childs. "Its bold and captivating tones blend with the timeless elegance of our signature check pattern, making it the perfect complement. Full of life and personality, Emerald Check is ready to make a statement in every corner of your home – from the kitchen to the dining room and beyond."

The Emerald Check collection features over 75 pieces in the vibrant shade, including sought-after legacy items and new decorative and functional pieces spanning kitchen, dining, and home decor. From statement pieces or everyday essentials, there's a piece for every space in the home.

Emerald Check will be available starting April 24 on mackenzie-childs, the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, Amazon Storefront, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world.

About MacKenzie-Childs

MacKenzie-Childs is a fully integrated designer, manufacturer, and multichannel merchant of high-quality, hand-decorated ceramic and enamel tableware, furniture, and home and garden accessories. The brand is best known for distinctive designs that combine vibrant colors and pattern-on-pattern surface decoration to create a fresh, original aesthetic best described as "tradition with a twist." For more than 40 years, the brand's talented designers and artisans have created beautiful, original products that add joy and grace to homes great and small throughout the world. Handcrafted MacKenzie-Childs products can be purchased from the company's retail stores in New York City and Aurora, and through distinctive fine retailers in the U.S. and around the world. For more information, visit mackenzie-childs .

SOURCE MacKenzie-Childs