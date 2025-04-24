Parks Associates: Raymond James, Amazon Web Services, Vivint, Moen, Home Connectivity Alliance, Thread Group, Tractive, And Anker Innovations To Deliver Keynotes At CONNECTIONSTM In May
DALLAS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced its most recent speaker lineup for the 29th annual CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference , May 13-15 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel , featuring keynotes from Raymond James, Amazon Web Services, Vivint, Home Connectivity Alliance, and Moen and a special keynote panel "Solving the User Experience" with executives from Anker Innovations, the Thread Group, and Tractive.Continue Reading
CONNECTIONS Keynote Speakers
Each year, CONNECTIONSTM brings together hundreds of industry leaders in the consumer technology markets to discuss new service and revenue opportunities in the smart home markets. Parks Associates research from "Smart Home Services: Safety, Prevention, Comfort," a survey of 8,000 US internet households, shows that 12 million homeowners are willing to pay for fire monitoring services, representing market opportunities of more than $2 billion in service revenues annually.
Keynote Speakers
Jeff Barnes, VP, Smart Water, Moen
Andrew Bleiman, EVP, Tractive
Alper Cetingok, Senior Managing Director, Raymond James
John Hughes, Chief Engineer, Residential Controls, Trane Technologies; Technical Work Group Chair, Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA)
Dave Kranzler, GM, IoT Services, Amazon Web Services
Sujata Neidig, VP, Marketing, Thread Group
Dave Porter, Managing Director, Vivint
Eric Villines, Head of Global Communications, Anker Innovations
Speakers
Matt Alba, Product Manager, GVTC Communications
Casey Anderson, Senior Director of Software Engineering, Lennox International
Marcus Anderson, Director, Sales, Replicant AI
Greg Baldauf, Director, SmartLife & Cloud Solution Partnerships, Calix
Jeff Bales, VP, Insurance Partnerships, Flume
Ben Berg, Senior Director Product Management, Video, Alarm
Dr. Petrut Bogdan, Neuromorphic Architect, Innatera Nanosystems
Jay Cahill, CEO, Holios
Victor Carrasco, Director - Strategic Accounts, Johnson Controls
Jim Conti, VP, Vantiva
Brad Cook, Head of Product Integration, Alfred International
Charlie Dougherty, Senior Product Manager for Smart Homes, Kwikset
Gilles Drieu, SVP & CTO, ADT
Tim Eskew, Director, Residential Electronic Products, Schlage, an Allegion Brand
Peter Giacalone, President, Giacalone Associates
Steven Haase, Head of Sales, BOXX Insurance
Mike Hackett, SVP, Enterprise Business Development, Brinks Home
Sharon Hagi, Chief Security Officer, Silicon Labs
George Hechtman, Principal, Hechtman Venture Development
Morgan Hertel, VP of Technology and Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring
Anthony Iannone, Director of Innovation, Affiliated Monitoring
Bryce Judd, Chief Revenue Officer, Savant
Adam Justice, CEO, Grid Connect
Val Kamenski, Co-CEO, Klika Tech
Lily Knowles, SVP Strategic Partnerships, Marketing and CX, Arlo Technologies
Gene LaNois, VP, Product Marketing, Vivint, an NRG company
Christopher LaPré, Head of Technology, Connectivity Standards Alliance
Spencer Maid, CEO, Origin Wireless AI
Tajinder Manku, CEO & Founder, Cognitive Systems Corp.
Dave Mayne, President, M2M Services
Joe McNulty, SVP, Product & Partnerships, Whisker Labs
Desiree Mejia, Co-Founder & COO, SkyBell
Veronica Moturi, SVP, Customer Experience, Brinks Home
Emily O'Donnell, VP, Product and Communications, Evolution Digital
Sean O'Neil, CEO, Cardinal Peak (FPT Software)
Consuelo Ortiz, Senior Product Manager, Wi-Fi Alliance
Rebecca Peterson, Director of Product Solutions - Access Controls – LiftMaster, Chamberlain Group
Richard Plummer, Senior Director, Home Services, AIG
Keith Puckett, Founder & CEO, Ubiety Technologies
Tom Reed, Head of Commercial Security Sales, RapidSOS
Greg Rhoades, Director of Marketing, Smart and New Technology Products, Leviton Manufacturing
Guillermo Rivas, VP, New Business Development, Cox Communications
Jeff Rogers, VP, Sales, Sensory
Avi Rosenthal, Managing Partner, BlueConnect Partners; Chairman of the Board, Z-Wave Alliance
Marcus Scheiber, CEO, ROC-Connect
Patrick Serrato, Director, Ecosystem Business Development and Product Strategy, Xthings
Carie Small, Senior Director ADT Monitoring Product & Engineering, ADT
David Sym-Smith, General Partner, Mobility Ventures
Svetlin Todorov, CEO, Shelly USA
Tyler Tribe, CTO / CPO, Becklar
Paul Williams, Global Managing Director, Home Management Business Unit, Nice
Brock Winzeler, President Personal Health and Safety, Becklar
Matthew Wootton, Co-Founder & CTO, Ivani
Research Sponsors
Cardinal Peak, an FPT Company
Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)
Cox Communities
Silicon Labs
Ubiety Technologies
Vivint
Johnson Controls
Platinum Sponsors
Alarm
Origin
Rapid Response Monitoring
Schlage
SkyBell
Shelly Group
Reception Sponsor
Kwikset
Registration Sponsor
Becklar
Wi-Fi Sponsor
Calix
Event Sponsors
ADT
Affiliated Monitoring
Cognitive Systems
Ivani
Z-Wave Alliance
Breakfast and Break Sponsors
AIG
Grid Connect
Moen
Nice
Registration is open. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] , 972-490-1113.
About CONNECTIONSTM
Parks Associates' CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference brings industry leaders together to provide insights about the adoption of technology, including broadband, smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.
Parks Associates' analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.
Media Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
