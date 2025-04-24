Parks Associates: Raymond James, Amazon Web Services, Vivint, Moen, Home Connectivity Alliance, Thread Group, Tractive, And Anker Innovations To Deliver Keynotes At CONNECTIONSTM In May

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Twenty-ninth annual executive event addresses expanded service models, AI innovations, partnerships, and go-to-market strategies in the connected home industries

DALLAS, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced its most recent speaker lineup for the 29th annual CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference , May 13-15 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel , featuring keynotes from Raymond James, Amazon Web Services, Vivint, Home Connectivity Alliance, and Moen and a special keynote panel "Solving the User Experience" with executives from Anker Innovations, the Thread Group, and Tractive.

CONNECTIONS Keynote Speakers

Each year, CONNECTIONSTM brings together hundreds of industry leaders in the consumer technology markets to discuss new service and revenue opportunities in the smart home markets. Parks Associates research from "Smart Home Services: Safety, Prevention, Comfort," a survey of 8,000 US internet households, shows that 12 million homeowners are willing to pay for fire monitoring services, representing market opportunities of more than $2 billion in service revenues annually.

Keynote Speakers

Jeff Barnes, VP, Smart Water, Moen

Andrew Bleiman, EVP, Tractive

Alper Cetingok, Senior Managing Director, Raymond James

John Hughes, Chief Engineer, Residential Controls, Trane Technologies; Technical Work Group Chair, Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA)

Dave Kranzler, GM, IoT Services, Amazon Web Services

Sujata Neidig, VP, Marketing, Thread Group

Dave Porter, Managing Director, Vivint

Eric Villines, Head of Global Communications, Anker Innovations

Speakers

Matt Alba, Product Manager, GVTC Communications

Casey Anderson, Senior Director of Software Engineering, Lennox International

Marcus Anderson, Director, Sales, Replicant AI

Greg Baldauf, Director, SmartLife & Cloud Solution Partnerships, Calix

Jeff Bales, VP, Insurance Partnerships, Flume

Ben Berg, Senior Director Product Management, Video, Alarm

Dr. Petrut Bogdan, Neuromorphic Architect, Innatera Nanosystems

Jay Cahill, CEO, Holios

Victor Carrasco, Director - Strategic Accounts, Johnson Controls

Jim Conti, VP, Vantiva

Brad Cook, Head of Product Integration, Alfred International

Charlie Dougherty, Senior Product Manager for Smart Homes, Kwikset

Gilles Drieu, SVP & CTO, ADT

Tim Eskew, Director, Residential Electronic Products, Schlage, an Allegion Brand

Peter Giacalone, President, Giacalone Associates

Steven Haase, Head of Sales, BOXX Insurance

Mike Hackett, SVP, Enterprise Business Development, Brinks Home

Sharon Hagi, Chief Security Officer, Silicon Labs

George Hechtman, Principal, Hechtman Venture Development

Morgan Hertel, VP of Technology and Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring

Anthony Iannone, Director of Innovation, Affiliated Monitoring

Bryce Judd, Chief Revenue Officer, Savant

Adam Justice, CEO, Grid Connect

Val Kamenski, Co-CEO, Klika Tech

Lily Knowles, SVP Strategic Partnerships, Marketing and CX, Arlo Technologies

Gene LaNois, VP, Product Marketing, Vivint, an NRG company

Christopher LaPré, Head of Technology, Connectivity Standards Alliance

Spencer Maid, CEO, Origin Wireless AI

Tajinder Manku, CEO & Founder, Cognitive Systems Corp.

Dave Mayne, President, M2M Services

Joe McNulty, SVP, Product & Partnerships, Whisker Labs

Desiree Mejia, Co-Founder & COO, SkyBell

Veronica Moturi, SVP, Customer Experience, Brinks Home

Emily O'Donnell, VP, Product and Communications, Evolution Digital

Sean O'Neil, CEO, Cardinal Peak (FPT Software)

Consuelo Ortiz, Senior Product Manager, Wi-Fi Alliance

Rebecca Peterson, Director of Product Solutions - Access Controls – LiftMaster, Chamberlain Group

Richard Plummer, Senior Director, Home Services, AIG

Keith Puckett, Founder & CEO, Ubiety Technologies

Tom Reed, Head of Commercial Security Sales, RapidSOS

Greg Rhoades, Director of Marketing, Smart and New Technology Products, Leviton Manufacturing

Guillermo Rivas, VP, New Business Development, Cox Communications

Jeff Rogers, VP, Sales, Sensory

Avi Rosenthal, Managing Partner, BlueConnect Partners; Chairman of the Board, Z-Wave Alliance

Marcus Scheiber, CEO, ROC-Connect

Patrick Serrato, Director, Ecosystem Business Development and Product Strategy, Xthings

Carie Small, Senior Director ADT Monitoring Product & Engineering, ADT

David Sym-Smith, General Partner, Mobility Ventures

Svetlin Todorov, CEO, Shelly USA

Tyler Tribe, CTO / CPO, Becklar

Paul Williams, Global Managing Director, Home Management Business Unit, Nice

Brock Winzeler, President Personal Health and Safety, Becklar

Matthew Wootton, Co-Founder & CTO, Ivani

Research Sponsors

Cardinal Peak, an FPT Company

Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)

Cox Communities

Silicon Labs

Ubiety Technologies

Vivint

Johnson Controls

Platinum Sponsors

Alarm

Origin

Rapid Response Monitoring

Schlage

SkyBell

Shelly Group

Reception Sponsor

Kwikset

Registration Sponsor

Becklar

Wi-Fi Sponsor

Calix

Event Sponsors

ADT

Affiliated Monitoring

Cognitive Systems

Ivani

Z-Wave Alliance

Breakfast and Break Sponsors

AIG

Grid Connect

Moen

Nice

Registration is open. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] , 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONSTM

Parks Associates' CONNECTIONSTM: The Premier Connected Home Conference brings industry leaders together to provide insights about the adoption of technology, including broadband, smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

Parks Associates' analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

Media Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

