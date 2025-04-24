Unlocking The Future Of Personalized Medicine With Ips Cell Technology

I Peace, in Cooperation with SBI Holdings, Unveils Next-Gen Cell Mass-Manufacturing System "EGG" at SBI Holdings Inc. booth in the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion "Nest for Reborn" at the 2025 World Expo, Osaka

PALO ALTO, Calif. , April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- I Peace, Inc. ( ), specializing in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and iPSC-derived cell therapies, announced that the next generation iPS cell mass-manufacturing automated system (EGG) the company has developed will be on display at the booth of SBI Holdings Inc., in the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion at 2025 World Expo, Osaka. iPS cell technology enables reprogramming your cells-regardless of your current age-back to a state similar to that of a fertilized egg. iPS cells, which share key properties with certain cells of fertilized eggs, have the potential to differentiate into a wide variety of cell types in the human body. They hold great promises for applications in regenerative medicine, drug discovery, and longevity science.

This innovative iPS cell manufacturing system "EGG" is capable of automatically creating not only iPS cells, but also various body cells made from iPS cells. This is the very first occasion where I Peace introduces this concept to the world. With clinical trials of iPS cell therapies conducted in various institutions around the world and the practical use of the iPS-derived cell therapies nearing, I Peace wishes to make a significant contribution to the further development of iPS cell therapies by improving the efficiency of iPS cell-derived cell differentiation. Our new mass-manufacturing automated system (EGG) enables efficient differentiated cell manufacturing by combining the two processes – iPS cell manufacturing and cell differentiation – into an automated single process with mass-manufacturing capability.

By utilizing "EGG", we believe that by 2050, people around the world will be able to have their own cells and organs and even rejuvenate themselves using their own iPSC cells.

As a pioneer in the iPS cell technology, I Peace will further strive to work hard and aim to realize a world where everyone has their own iPS cells and iPS cell-derived somatic cells, ready to respond immediately when necessary for disease treatment.

I Peace, Inc.

I Peace, Inc. provides GMP iPS cells globally and is an entrusted manufacturing service provider of various medical-grade cells. The company was founded in 2015 by Koji Tanabe, a graduate of Professor Shinya Yamanaka's laboratory at Kyoto University, and the second author of the paper that reported the successful establishment of the world's first human iPS cell line. Tanabe has been involved in iPS cell research since the early days of its development and is working daily on innovative technical developments to make iPS cells accessible to everyone through I Peace, Inc.

Our unique technology enables us to produce multiple donor-derived iPS cells in parallel without contamination concerns and to provide scalable iPS cell manufacturing at a reasonable price. We are also promoting the production of iPS cells for individuals so that everyone can prepare for the future by preserving their own iPS cells.

We support drug discovery and cell medicine development by providing iPS cells and other cell products that meet PMDA and FDA standards to pharmaceutical and cell medicine development companies so that cell medicine can become available to patients as soon as possible. Our ultimate goal is to enhance the prevalence of regenerative medicine by establishing iPS cell banking services for individuals and making iPS cells accessible to other development companies working with this incredible technology.

I Peace, Inc.

Founder & CEO: Koji Tanabe

Established: 2015

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California, U.S.A.

Subsidiary in Japan: I Peace, Ltd., Kyoto

iPS cell manufacturing base: Peace Engine Kyoto, Kyoto

Website:

SOURCE I Peace, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED