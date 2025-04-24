Relocation Of Union Ministries: Delhi Traffic Police Redesigning Arrangements For Central Vista

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) With several Central ministries and offices set to be relocated under the Central Vista project in Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have begun efforts to redesign the traffic system in the area.

A private firm has been assigned the responsibility to install cameras on major roads in the New Delhi area to study traffic patterns and later submit a detailed report to the NDMC.

According to police sources, the NDMC had planned a comprehensive survey of traffic and parking arrangements across New Delhi, with support from the Delhi Traffic Police. Special cameras will be installed on key roads such as Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Akbar Road, and Ashoka Road. These cameras will not only record vehicular movement but will also analyse daily traffic volume, estimate the number of vehicles parked at office premises at any given time, and assess the need for enhanced parking arrangements.

A senior police official stated that under the Central Vista project, nearly all ministries will be shifted to the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings one and two. This is expected to significantly increase traffic on certain roads. The purpose of the survey is to estimate how many vehicles will need parking facilities at the new buildings. The official also mentioned that the cameras will be fully automated, capable of tracking the duration vehicles are parked in office zones and identifying roads with frequent illegal parking. This data will help in planning dedicated parking areas in the future.

An NDMC official said: "The redevelopment of Central Vista is underway, and new office buildings are being constructed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) under the Ministry of Urban Development. Anticipating traffic issues post-construction, the Ministry has been conducting meetings with all stakeholders to streamline traffic and parking in the NDMC area. In a recent review meeting at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the NDMC has been assigned the task of examining and finding appropriate solutions for these concerns."