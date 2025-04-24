403
Polls Reveal Increasing Discontent with Trump’s Economic Policies
(MENAFN) Recent surveys reveal increasing dissatisfaction with U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic management, as inflation fears rise, a majority oppose his tariff policies, and concerns about a looming recession grow.
Although Trump has emphasized his economic successes and criticized former President Joe Biden’s handling of inflation, his tariff measures have led to market instability and global economic unease, contributing to a dip in public support for his policies.
These tariffs have fueled uncertainty, especially in stock and commodity markets, further eroding confidence in Trump's economic agenda.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that approval of Trump’s economic policies dropped to 37%, down from 42% after his inauguration.
The Pew Research Center noted a decline in confidence, with only 45% supporting his economic management—the lowest level since 2019—down from 59% following the 2024 election.
CNBC’s All-America Economic Survey highlighted the sharpest disapproval of Trump’s economic leadership, showing 55% disapproval compared to 43% approval, with independents expressing 23 points more negativity than during his first term.
