DRC Government, AFC/M23 Rebels Eye Truce Following Doha Talks
(MENAFN) The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), which includes the M23 rebel group, has committed to working toward a ceasefire with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government following peace talks mediated by Qatar in Doha, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday.
The agreement followed “frank and constructive discussions,” where both sides “agreed to work towards concluding a truce that would contribute to the effectiveness of the ceasefire.”
The declaration emphasized the immediate cessation of fighting as a necessary step toward meaningful negotiations and the restoration of lasting peace in Congo and its neighboring regions.
The M23 rebels, who have been a significant force in the violence in eastern Congo, have escalated their attacks since December, seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.
Earlier in March, the Congolese military and the M23 agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and the Emir of Qatar. However, this truce collapsed as clashes resumed in parts of North Kivu province.
The DRC and other nations accuse Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels, a claim Rwanda denies.
The renewed violence has displaced nearly 120,000 Congolese, with many fleeing to neighboring countries like Burundi, Tanzania, and Uganda, according to the United Nations.
