Arelion And Gold Data Partner To Strengthen Connectivity In Mexico

Arelion, connecting a brighter future (PRNewsfoto/Arelion)

Gold Data

SUNRISE, Fla. and STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion and Gold Data today announced a strategic partnership to leverage dark fiber infrastructure in connecting Arelion's Point-of-Presence (PoP) at KIO Networks' MEX 5 data center in Tultitlán, Mexico, with its POP at KIO Networks' QRO1 data center in Querétaro, Mexico. This collaboration underscores the companies' commitment to supporting Latin America's economic growth through high-capacity, low-latency connectivity. The route is a completely underground fiber construction, allowing Arelion to provide high-availability, resilient connectivity services through Gold Data's high-performance infrastructure.

Gold Data's dark fiber route will be integrated into Arelion's existing network, providing enhanced diversity for wholesale and enterprise customers operating between these key data centers. Arelion's Querétaro Points-of-Presence (PoPs) also serve as centralized hubs supporting access to content and applications for customers in Guadalajara, San Luis Potosí and Mérida.

Gold Data brings local expertise to this partnership through its extensive fiber-optic network across Latin America. Its collaboration with Arelion bolsters Mexico's booming cloud, information communications technology (ICT) and manufacturing sectors through reliable, high-speed connectivity services and digital transformation. By strengthening diverse connectivity between KIO MEX 5 and KIO QRO1, Arelion and Gold Data are poised to meet Mexico's demand for robust, scalable network solutions. This collaboration enhances service resilience in the region and advances the country's position as a leading digital hub in Latin America.

This partnership provides Arelion's customers in the region with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked global Internet backbone, as well as Arelion's portfolio of reliable, fully diverse connectivity services, including scalable IP Transit , Wavelengths , Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) , Cloud Connect , Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC) and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Gold Data

Gold Data is a premier Latin American network provider, specializing in delivering high-quality connectivity solutions across the region. With an extensive fiber-optic network and a focus on innovation, Gold Data supports enterprises and service providers in achieving seamless and reliable communications. For more information visit golddata , and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contacts:

Gold Data

Renato Tradardi, CEO

+1 (786) 554 0256

[email protected]

Jesús Pérez, Sr. Manager GAM

+57 316 697 3891

[email protected]

Arelion

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

+46 (0)707 770 522

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jeannette Bitz, Engage PR

+1 510 295 4972

[email protected]

SOURCE Arelion

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED