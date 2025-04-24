403
China wants India to participate in ‘Dragon-Elephant tango’
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for enhanced cooperation between China and India, referring to their relationship as a "Dragon-Elephant dance." This statement came as both countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. Xi emphasized that both nations, as ancient civilizations and major developing countries, are at a crucial stage in their modernization efforts and that their partnership benefits both nations and the wider Global South.
Xi expressed his commitment to maintaining peace and stability along their shared border, echoing Indian President Murmu’s view that a stable, predictable, and friendly relationship between India and China would be beneficial for both nations and the world.
Earlier, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong described the current state of relations as "crucial," noting that China is willing to increase trade cooperation with India and import more Indian products suitable for the Chinese market. He also welcomed Indian companies to explore business opportunities in China.
These remarks are part of efforts to rebuild ties following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, where soldiers from both sides lost their lives. In October last year, both countries reached an agreement to disengage from areas of tension along the disputed Himalayan border.
The diplomatic dialogue is taking place against the backdrop of potential tariffs between India, China, and the US. While China has strongly responded to President Donald Trump's tariff threats, India is cautiously navigating trade discussions with the US, with plans to finalize an initial trade agreement by fall 2025.
