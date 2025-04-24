Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China wants India to participate in ‘Dragon-Elephant tango’

China wants India to participate in ‘Dragon-Elephant tango’


2025-04-24 07:46:04
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for enhanced cooperation between China and India, referring to their relationship as a "Dragon-Elephant dance." This statement came as both countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. Xi emphasized that both nations, as ancient civilizations and major developing countries, are at a crucial stage in their modernization efforts and that their partnership benefits both nations and the wider Global South.

Xi expressed his commitment to maintaining peace and stability along their shared border, echoing Indian President Murmu’s view that a stable, predictable, and friendly relationship between India and China would be beneficial for both nations and the world.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong described the current state of relations as "crucial," noting that China is willing to increase trade cooperation with India and import more Indian products suitable for the Chinese market. He also welcomed Indian companies to explore business opportunities in China.

These remarks are part of efforts to rebuild ties following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, where soldiers from both sides lost their lives. In October last year, both countries reached an agreement to disengage from areas of tension along the disputed Himalayan border.

The diplomatic dialogue is taking place against the backdrop of potential tariffs between India, China, and the US. While China has strongly responded to President Donald Trump's tariff threats, India is cautiously navigating trade discussions with the US, with plans to finalize an initial trade agreement by fall 2025.

MENAFN24042025000045015687ID1109467971

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search