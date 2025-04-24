Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Launches Peruvian Business Council To Strengthen Bilateral Trade And Investment Ties

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Maha Al Gargawi:“The establishment of the Peruvian Business Council reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening mutual economic and trade relations with countries around the world.”

. The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Peru surged by 91% in 2024 to reach AED 8.3 billion.

. The number of Business Councils representing the interests of businesses and investors from specific countries under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce has increased to 61.

Dubai, UAE – In the presence of H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dubai Chamber of Commerce – one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers – has announced the establishment of the Peruvian Business Council. The new council is dedicated to expanding cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Peru, deepening trade and investment ties, and promoting bilateral partnerships across all sectors.

The announcement came during the inaugural annual general meeting of the Peruvian Business Council, which took place at Dubai Chamber's headquarters.

The launch brings the total number of Business Councils operating under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce umbrella to 61. These councils represent the interests of businesses and investors from specific countries operating in Dubai and contribute to enhancing economic cooperation with key markets across the globe.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented:“The establishment of the Peruvian Business Council reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening mutual economic and trade relations with countries around the world. It also highlights the vital role played by the Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce in enhancing investment cooperation and stimulating the growth of Dubai's non-oil foreign trade.”

The meeting outlined the council's priorities and plans, in addition to its upcoming programme of events and activities. Participants also discussed strategies to elevate economic cooperation between Dubai and Peru.

The launch of the Peruvian Business Council reflects Dubai's growing appeal as a hub for Peruvian companies and investors. The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Peru exceeded AED 8.3 billion in 2024, representing remarkable year-over-year growth of 91% and underlining the strength of bilateral trade ties. By the end of Q1 2025, a total of 23 Peruvian companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The country-specific Business Councils operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce collaborate closely with the chamber to boost bilateral trade and investments. They facilitate stronger ties between Dubai-based companies and businesses from the markets represented, with the goal of strengthening strategic economic partnerships.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.