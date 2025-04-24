A Mountain-Born Standard: Chinese Skincare Brands Launch Traceable Botanical Ingredient System with Global Implications

SHENZHEN, CHINA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a move that could reshape global perceptions of Chinese skincare sourcing, two domestic industry leaders-DCEXPORT and JIU JING TANG Herbal Base-have launched a jointly developed traceability and quality standard for botanical ingredients. The collaboration, rooted in the remote mountains of Hunan Province, introduces a multi-dimensional framework for source-controlled, pharmacologically active, and socially responsible herbal sourcing-a step that positions Chinese beauty brands at the frontier of ingredient transparency and ecological accountability.The collaboration centers on a rare medicinal-grade chrysanthemum species, cultivated over three years in cooperation with Beijing Forestry University. This wild chrysanthemum, native to the mountains of Huitong County, has been scientifically selected, bred, and processed to yield a Linarin content of 5.32%-over six times the standard set by the Chinese Pharmacopoeia.It now anchors DCEXPORT's proprietary five-dimensional sourcing protocol, DC-DHOOplus, which covers:Seed origin and cultivation conditionsExtraction and bioactivity validationTraceability down to local soil and labor inputsEcological impactSocial return to rural communities“We are not waiting for raw materials to arrive,” said Ye Haiyang, founder of DCEXPORT.“We are going to the source, building systems from the ground up-literally.”Beyond CSR: A Systems-Level Redefinition of Public GoodRather than pursuing one-time charitable projects or sourcing optics, DCEXPORT and Jiujingtang emphasize this effort as a new public good paradigm-one that integrates:National rural revitalization (by creating employment and land value in aging agricultural areas)Industry modernization (by formalizing traditionally unregulated herbal supply chains)Consumer trust-building (through scientifically verifiable efficacy and safety)With increasing scrutiny on ingredient origins and ethical sourcing in the beauty industry, this project could serve as a blueprint for Chinese brands looking to meet or exceed global expectations.While Western brands have long touted clean beauty, few offer verifiable, traceable sourcing down to the seed level-let alone in collaboration with rural communities and academic labs.This initiative is not only China's response, but potentially its special value proposition:“Traditional pharmacobotany meets modern consumer-grade quality systems.”The project underscores a growing shift in Chinese beauty toward“science-backed trust” over marketing narratives, particularly in an era where ingredient sovereignty, sustainability, and traceability are no longer optional."It's not about saying 'natural' anymore,” said Ye.“It's about proving where it came from, who grew it, and whether it truly works.”Official website:Facebook:InstagramTitok@gaviny377y@yehaiyang?_t=ZT-8uy1xH6fJqE&_r=1

