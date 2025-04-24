Citron Departs As Discord Charts New Course Under Sakhnini

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Jason Citron, co-founder and CEO of Discord, has announced his resignation after nearly a decade at the helm of the communications platform. He will transition to a role on the board of directors and serve as an advisor. Humam Sakhnini, former vice chairman of Activision Blizzard, is set to assume the CEO position on April 28, 2025.

Citron, who co-founded Discord in 2015 with Stanislav Vishnevskiy, cited a desire to spend more time with family and to engage in personal interests, including gaming. He expressed that the company's next phase requires leadership adept at scaling operations, stating,“As you know, I'm more of a builder, an early-stage kind of guy.”

Under Citron's leadership, Discord evolved from a niche platform for gamers into a widely-used communication tool boasting over 200 million monthly active users. The company has been exploring avenues for growth, including a potential initial public offering.

